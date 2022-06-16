STMA Marching Band, Monticello students join an alliance

St. Michael-Albertville High School Marching Band has invited Monticello students to join their band. Monticello High School used to have a large marching band until it was cut in 2002, but as of this coming school year, around 12 students will join the St. Michael-Albertville marching band. Altogether there will be around 73 students from both St. Michael-Albertville and Monticello.

STMA Marching Band Director Josh Van Vooren came up with the idea after the pandemic lowered their participation numbers. During the pandemic, the band was forced to do zoom meetings and only participate in two city parades in 2021.

Needing more members and seeing that Monticello had no band, Vooren contacted Monticello Band Director Andy Deluca, who jumped on board. Deluca was hesitant though, since the timeline would have given them a month from announcing the alliance to needing the students to start practicing.

Vooren went to Monticello and, along with Deluca, answered questions for parents and students. Around 40 students came to the information session and said they were interested. Out of the 40 students 12 have registered and can be in the marching band this year with the tight turnaround.

“What we have now, I really like the arrangement,” Deluca said. “Even if it’s 12 kids this year and 24 next year that’s 12 more kids that get to do something that was cut 20 years ago. I think it’s a pretty cool chance for them to do that and on the flip side they get to work with different people and see a different side of music that they don’t see where they’re at.”

Monticello students will need to pay the same activity fee as STMA students to participate. Monticello kids will also letter in marching band with their own school’s letter.

“There was a [Monticello] senior who came up to me after that parent meeting and she was like ‘I never thought I would be able to march in a marching band’ and she was like ‘I am so excited for this and this opportunity,’” Vooren said. “She is one of our drum majors right now. We wanted to incorporate some of their student leadership into our leadership so they had someone they could look up to that wasn’t someone from another school telling them what to do. I want to make it as unified as I can.”

The two schools will be able to get in practice that they may have missed during the pandemic and bond together as a team during their band camp, June 6-10. The camp goes seven hours a day from 8 a.m. to noon and then from 6 to 9 p.m. The schedule allows it so students are not marching during the hot part of the day and can enjoy some free time. Previously, the marching band had run the camp from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. but found that the last time they had the camp running it in two different sessions caused fewer medical issues and allowed the kids to get the proper rest they needed.

Because of the pandemic, around half of the band is unfamiliar with marching. Incoming freshmen, incoming sophomores and incoming juniors have never marched before, so Monticello kids will be learning the marching steps along with most of the Knights.

“Our Monticello kids just kind of jumped into the fire with it,” Deluca said. “The St. Michael group has been really welcoming and opening to them and it just wasn’t an issue. It was just we’re all here for one reason, let’s make it happen, make it work.”

Showcasing their talent

This year the marching band will participate in seven local parades. The first will be the Albertville Friendly City Days parade Sunday, June 12. They will also march in the Monticello Riverfest parade this summer.

Monticello High School kept all of its old uniforms in a storage room at their school since 2002. The Knights Marching Band drumline will be wearing the old Magician’s marching band hats for the entire season, but during the Monticello parade, all Monticello students will be wearing the old uniforms so residents and parents can pick out their students from the crowd.

“I hope they see what’s missing, but also what’s here,” Deluca said. “I’ve heard from multiple people over the past two years that ‘we don’t have the people who are interested in marching band, but we’d love to see it come back’ and they’re just wrong. We have the people, we have the interest. What we didn’t have was a way to make it work.”

Vooren is a stickler for commitment, but he also wants to make sure the kids are having fun and enjoying their summer. A part of the marching band and the summer fun is having their biannual band trip. The cross-country trip was meant to be in 2021 but was canceled because of the pandemic.

This year the kids will be driving by bus to Disney World on July 2. The marching band will perform in a parade in Magic Kingdom. The students will also be allowed to explore some of the parks as well as go to the beach and have a picnic by the ocean, since Vooren and Deluca realized that some kids might have never seen the ocean before. The Disney trip is not mandatory.

“We just want to make sure the kids who have the opportunity to march, play the music and have fun,” Vooren said.

The theme for the marching band this year is rebellion, due to them being in an alliance. The band will be playing three different Star Wars songs at the parades.

The future of the alliance

“Ultimately my goal is hopefully this is a spark for Monticello to get their band back,” Vooren said. “This I think will be a temporary solution and ultimately that’s what I want it to be, I don’t want it to be a full-term hey this is what it’s going to be going forward. I know loyalty with students is big and I know it’ll be hard for Monticello students to put on blue and gold instead of maroon and gold... It’s hard to see some of these big programs become so small.”

Both Varoon and Deluca see the alliance as a short-term solution to their numbers problem. If in the future enough Monticello students become interested in marching band they could start their own program.

“If students want to be there I want to be there and make it happen for them,” Deluca said. “It’s definitely getting me excited for this year and future years. If this is the kick start to get ours back, or if we built a solid merger, I don’t know exactly where that’s going yet, but both options are not bad options.”

According to Varoon, he also sees it swinging the other way if the school’s failed levy and financial problems continue he can see the marching band possibly being cut if their numbers keep dwindling. The alliance though could allow the Knights to move to Monticello if needed if Monticello’s numbers grow. Currently, both parties are happy with the arrangement.

“I’m just trying to make it fun, trying to pull kids back in so they can be creative,” Vooren said. “I want to instill in these kids a sense of pride. When that uniform is on you are a different person, you all are the same. We represent the communities, we represent the cities.”