ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Young kids could soon get COVID-19 shots; FDA advisers approve 2 vaccines

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ChHVU_0gCNF7MD00

SEATTLE — On Wednesday, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel recommended emergency use authorizations for two COVID-19 vaccines for preschoolers, toddlers and babies.

The vaccines, from Pfizer and Moderna, could be made available to kids as young as 6 months old and as early as next week.

While vaccines for young kids were tested around the country, they were also tested at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

KIRO 7′s Graham Johnson spoke with Dr. Janet Englund, who ran local trials for Pfizer’s vaccine at Seattle Children’s.

“We followed them for up to six months to see how they did in terms of side effects and how they did in terms of getting or not getting COVID,” says Englund.

Englund says there is plenty of information showing the Pfizer vaccine is safe but there is less data about its effectiveness.

“The Pfizer vaccine, while limited data, has good data showing the vaccine looks to be pretty effective at three doses,” Englund says.

One thing worth noting is that variants pose a challenge with all vaccines, including those for younger kids.

While there is that challenge, Kaiser Permanente pediatric hospitalist Dr. Susanna Block says “[Vaccination] it prevents people from getting very, very sick. It prevents people from being hospitalized, and it prevents death.”

Block says she’s excited to start offering the vaccines to the youngest kids.

“I really want people to understand that corners have not been cut with this vaccine; that it’s safe, its’s effective, and the side effect profile is minimal,” Block says.

Once the FDA gives its formal authorization for Moderna’s vaccine for kids younger than 6 years old and Pfizer’s for kids young than 5 years old, the vaccines need to be recommended by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel, which meets Friday and Saturday.

After that, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, comprising vaccine experts from Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada, must recommend the vaccines for use in Washington state.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Union workers, several groups celebrate Juneteenth

SEATTLE — As the country celebrated the Juneteenth federal holiday, several groups in Seattle marched and held a rally at the waterfront. The International Longshore and Warehouse Union workers and several other groups marched down Alaskan Way holding signs and chanted “Black workers lives matter,” as well as, “honor Juneteenth as a workers’ holiday.”
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Contractor fined for denying migrant workers’ pay at Gorge

SEATTLE — A labor contractor denied 165 farm laborers more than $83,000 collectively in overtime pay for cleaning the Gorge Amphitheatre in central Washington, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation. Investigators from the department’s Wage and Hour Division said some of the employees at Espinoza Contractor LLC,...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Vaccines
Seattle, WA
Coronavirus
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Vaccines
State
Oregon State
Seattle, WA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
KIRO 7 Seattle

Airports bracing for one of the busiest travel days of the year

SEATAC, Wash. — Seattle-Tacoma International Airport could see the most travelers since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to the Transportation Security Administration. Tens of thousands of people are expected to go through security checkpoints at SEA on Monday. Officials say the busiest times at the airport are from 5...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Teen loses hand while playing with fireworks

FEDERAL WAY, Wash — A 14-year-old lost his left hand and injured his other hand while reportedly playing with fireworks, South King Fire said Monday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the 33900 block of 19th Avenue Southwest in Federal Way. A firework blew up in the teen’s hand.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

5 hurt in 2-alarm fire at Kent apartment complex

KENT, Wash. — Five people had minor injuries after a two-alarm fire damaged a Kent apartment complex early Monday. The fire at the Atrium on James apartments in the 24000 block of 64th Avenue South was reported at around 1:30 a.m. Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, Valley Regional Fire...
KENT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Seattle Children#Lsb Vaccination
KIRO 7 Seattle

Advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous women found safe in Marysville

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Update: According to the Snohomish County Sherriff’s Office, Chelsea was found safe in Marysville late Saturday night. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since June 7, according to the office of State Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Active-duty soldier fatally shot in Parkland

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Parkland on Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 1600 block of 112th Street South in Parkland just after 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man inside...
PARKLAND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 dead, 1 hurt in Everett shooting

EVERETT, Wash. — Two men are dead and another was hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon at an Everett house, police said. Officers were called after 4 p.m. to the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue for reports of multiple people shot inside a house. When police arrived at the...
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Building fire closes downtown Seattle streets

SEATTLE — Crews battled a fire at a vacant building in downtown Seattle. The Seattle Fire Department tweeted about the fire in the 1500 block of Second Avenue near Pike Street at 5:24 a.m. The flames at the vacant building were quickly brought under control. Westbound Pine Street between...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Parkland father, neighbors stand up to armed robbers

PARKLAND, Wash. — A Parkland father is out of the hospital after he was shot in the mouth by armed robbers Friday morning. Matthew Phillips was on his way to take his daughter, Bailey, to day care. He said a man with an AR-15 style rifle came from behind an RV and held a rifle to the back window of the truck where his daughter was sitting. He said the man asked for money. Once the man went to the driver’s side of the truck, Phillips said he was able to get the rifle away from the guy. But things progressed quickly.
PARKLAND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
99K+
Followers
114K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy