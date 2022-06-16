The Young Bucks continue to make tag team history in AEW

When the XFL ceased operations midway through its first season back in operations since 2001, it left a bad taste in mouths across the greater football/WWE landscape. After turning in a few weeks of promising performances, with good engagement on social media and strong word of mouth among fans looking to watch some meaningful football in the spring, the COVID-19 pandemic put the league on ice like, well, like basically every other professional sports league in the country, and, despite having a strong infrastructure in place, the XFL never returned to the field again, as the name was sold off to one of Vince McMahon’s biggest success stories, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the then-WWE Chairman asserted in court that he would not try to pursue the venture again.

