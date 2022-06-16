ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning's Nick Paul: Deposits goal in Game 1

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Paul scored a goal and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 1. Paul tallied at...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Picks up two points in win

Stamkos scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, went plus-3, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3. Stamkos was held off the scoresheet in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Finals. The 32-year-old made sure that drought didn't reach three, as he set up an Ondrej Palat goal in the first period before scoring one of his own in the second. Stamkos saw a top-line assignment Monday with Brayden Point (undisclosed) unavailable, and the former would likely stick in that role if the latter misses more time. Stamkos has 10 goals, seven helpers, 63 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-5 rating in 20 playoff contests.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Grabs power-play apple

MacKinnon notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Lightning in Game 2. MacKinnon had the secondary helper on a Cale Makar goal midway through the third period. The assist extended MacKinnon's point streak to six games (three goals, four helpers). The star center has gotten on the scoresheet in 14 of 16 playoff contests, racking up 11 goals, nine assists, 90 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-13 rating.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' JT Brubaker: Earns first win

Brubaker (1-7) allowed five hits and three walks over six shutout innings Monday, striking out five and picking up a win over the Cubs. The Cubs threatened to score on multiple occasions, including in the first inning when Rafael Ortega was thrown out at home to end the frame, but Brubaker held them off and secured his first win of the year. Over his last six starts, the 28-year-old has posted a 2.65 ERA with a 27:12 K:BB. He lowered his season ERA to 4.11 through 70 innings. Brubaker is projected to start in Tampa Bay this weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' Zack Greinke: Quality start in rehab outing

Greinke (elbow) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts in seven innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Greinke threw 51 of his 70 pitches for strikes, building up from the 49 pitches he threw in his first rehab outing. He wasn't as dominant this time around, but there's still not much more for the veteran right-hander to prove. He'll likely be checked out by the Royals' training staff in the coming days, but if he gets the all-clear, he should be an option to rejoin the major-league rotation during next weekend's series versus the Athletics.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Retreats to bench Sunday

Varsho is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Varsho will head to the bench for the series finale after he saw his seven-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-3, two-strikeout showing in Saturday's 11-1 loss. Jordan Luplow will enter the outfield as a replacement for Varsho, who sits for the first time since June 8.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Zach Thompson: Sidelined with forearm injury

The Pirates placed Thompson on the 15-day injured list Monday with right forearm nerve inflammation, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. While deactivating Thompson allows the Pirates to get down to the 13-pitcher limit for MLB active rosters, it temporarily leaves the team without a fifth starter. The Pirates didn't provide any indication that Thompson was nursing an injury coming out of his most recent start Friday against the Giants, but he won't be eligible to rejoin the big club until at least July 3 now that he's been shut down with the forearm issue. With a 3-5 record, 4.47 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 41:23 K:BB in 54.1 innings across his first 13 outings (12 starts) this season, Thompson was a fantasy option just in NL-only and deeper mixed leagues before the forearm injury surfaced.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Tweaks hamstring Sunday

O'Neill was removed in the ninth inning of Sunday's game against the Red Sox due to left hamstring tightness, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports. O'Neill, who went 3-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base on the afternoon, suffered the injury while he was running to second base on his sixth double of the season. If the hamstring issue is significant enough to force O'Neill to the 10-day injured list, Juan Yepez would likely be the top candidate to replace him in St. Louis' everyday lineup.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Placed on injured list

O'Neill (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. O'Neill tweaked his hamstring during Sunday's game against the Red Sox and will be forced to miss at least a week and a half due to the injury. Juan Yepez should see increased playing time in O'Neill's absence, while Lars Nootbaar was recalled by the Cardinals on Monday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Not in Saturday's lineup

D'Arnaud isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cubs. D'Arnaud went 0-for-3 during Friday's series opener at Wrigley Field and will be held out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. William Contreras is starting behind the plate and batting fifth.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: On bench for afternoon game

Raleigh will sit for the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels. Raleigh was never going to start both halves of the twin bill despite the fact that he owns a .967 OPS in his last 12 games. Luis Torrens starts behind the plate in Game 1, but Raleigh should return for Game 2.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Sitting in fourth straight game

Yepez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Yepez will sit for the fourth consecutive game and has started to see his playing time dry up in the wake of the recent returns of Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson from the injured list along with Brendan Donovan's emergence as an everyday player. If the Cardinals can't find steady at-bats for him in the near future, Yepez could be headed back to Triple-A Memphis soon.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: On bench again Sunday

Gorman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Boston, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Gorman will take a seat for the series finale while Brendan Donovan slides in at second base and while Albert Pujols serves as the Cardinals' designated hitter. Gorman started in each of St. Louis' last nine games, going 7-for-34 (.206 average) with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs during that stretch.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Not starting Saturday

Donaldson isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays. Donaldson will get a day off after he went 2-for-11 with a run and six strikeouts over the last three games. Matt Carpenter is starting at third base and leading off Saturday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Ben Niemann: Inks deal with Chiefs

Niemann signed a contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. Niemann tried out for Arizona during minicamp this past week as the team looks to add additional depth on defense and special teams. The 2018 undrafted free agent recorded 57 tackles, one pass defended and one interception over 17 games with five starts in Kansas City last season. Niemann also played at least 245 special-teams snaps during each of his first four seasons with the Chiefs and should serve as a solid depth linebacker alongside Nick Vigil and Tanner Vallejo.
KANSAS CITY, MO

