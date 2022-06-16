ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four killed in overnight rocket strike on outskirts of Ukraine's Sumy -governor

 5 days ago

KYIV, June 16 (Reuters) - An overnight Russian air-launched rocket strike hit a suburb of the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy, killing four and wounding six, the local governor said on Thursday.

Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi did not specify the target of the strike on the suburb of Sad.

He said another rocket strike hit the Dobropillia district, which lies next to the Russian border, at 5 a.m. on Thursday, followed by 26 mortar rounds fired from across the border.

Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

