Colbert Fires Back at Proud Boy for Whining About His Jokes

By Matt Wilstein
Daily Beast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Colbert’s name recently popped up in a statement from a lawyer representing one of the Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy for the Jan. 6 insurrection. So the Late Show host clearly felt he had no choice but to share his response with viewers Wednesday night. “Some...

Comments / 138

Dean Barton
4d ago

Colbert is neither funny or as cute as he thinks he is. my thinking has been the same for years wouldn't watch him if there was b nothing else on

Reply(30)
57
Hak a dollar
4d ago

People don't like him just because he makes true jokes on people and they feelings get hurt just read some of the comments

Reply(4)
29
neutral observer
4d ago

Love Colbert his job is to make fun of politics he is a comedian and a very funny one

Reply(18)
75
