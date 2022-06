GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Parks and Recreation Board may allow the community to use its pool for free at times while Gillette’s pool is under construction. The board approved a memorandum of understanding Thursday night at a special board meeting to provide free open swim use of the recreation center pool from at least 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. every day the pool is open from July 1 through Aug. 21 2022 and May 25 through Aug. 20 of 2023.

