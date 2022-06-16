Banning homeless camp: Progress being made on new ‘Opportunity Village’

The homeless encampment in Banning, just off of the Interstate 10, contains dozens of people.

And right across the street, progress is being made for a new emergency shelter to temporarily house some of the people there.

It will soon become the new “Opportunity Village”.

Fencing around the 'Opportunity Village' site

However, there are safety concerns following a recent crash at the current encampment, which can be seen right off of the I-10.

“I just jumped out the way cause I saw it coming over my head, I was like oh shoot I’m about to die,” said Keevan Kenyan Burks who lives at the encampment.

He said he saw his life flash before his eyes. “I don’t wanna die behind no junk, you know, I got my feet in my hair. I got my kids to live for, my family you know. It’s all I wanna do is try to live.”

Three people were injured when a black mustang had a tire blow out causing it to crash into a silver pick up truck. That truck lost control and rolled over, crashing through a fence and landing on a tent at the encampment.

“That truck went flying airborne, two flips, and bah! Hit the ground and I was like oh my god.”

Burks broke is elbow jumping out of the way, while two others there were also injured.

He told News Channel 3 he’s lucky to be alive, and fears that it could happen again. “My life is at risk because of stuff like this," he said, " I hope they do somethin better to fix it you know 'cause you liable for everybody’s life out here.”

The City of Banning is now in the process of building a new emergency shelter across the street. Although the new Opportunity Village will sit right next to the freeway, the new location is much more elevated and will pose less of a safety risk for those who will live here.

“The new village site will be much, much safer. Much more difficult for an accident like that to happen," said Banning City Manager Doug Schulze.

Homeless encampment off the I-10 in Banning

He said he “Opportunity Village” will be able to accommodate 40 people, who can stay for up to 90 days at a time.

“Our goal is to get them enrolled in various programs that they’re eligible for, make sure that they have physical health taken care of, mental health, any addiction issues are being addressed,” Schulze added.

The village will include restrooms, showers, laundry and various other services- along with temperature-controlled rooms with beds. “We have the perimeter fencing up. We’ve got water lines in, water fountains in, electric services will be installed shortly.”

Some of those from the nearby encampment say they’re skeptical of this new location.

“You’re kinda gated in right there so I don’t know, like caged in like you’re in jail,” said Jerry Gilmore who lives at homeless encampment."

While others say this could be the fresh start they’ve been waiting for.

“I think that’s really getting us together and proactive. And really showing how much chance for gain," said Blake Hanson who also lives a the encampment, "So I think it’s a positive outlet that is gonna get more people intertwined and getting to know each other.”

The unhoused will have an opportunity to apply and be considered for a spot at the village. It’s expected to open its doors on July 11th.

