Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 13:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Sawyer; Washburn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Bayfield, Douglas, northeastern Washburn, west central Ashland and northwestern Sawyer Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1248 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Oulu, to near Solon Springs, to near Dairyland, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Strong thunderstorms will be near Solon Springs around 1255 AM CDT. Oulu around 105 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Barnes, Wascott and Gordon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

ASHLAND COUNTY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO