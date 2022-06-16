ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Wabasha, Winona by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-15 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Douglas, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Kanabec, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-21 00:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Kanabec; Martin; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Steele; Todd HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING Impacts from the heat wave will abate tonight with much less humid conditions arriving tomorrow and onward. Therefore, the Heat Advisory will be allowed to expire.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-21 00:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING Impacts from the heat wave will abate tonight with much less humid conditions arriving tomorrow and onward. Therefore, the Heat Advisory will be allowed to expire.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Anoka, Carver, Chippewa, Dakota, Hennepin, Lac Qui Parle by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 04:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Anoka; Carver; Chippewa; Dakota; Hennepin; Lac Qui Parle; Ramsey; Scott; Stevens; Swift; Washington; Yellow Medicine EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105. * WHERE...Portions of east central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads buckling.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN

