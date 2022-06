Joe Smith Jr. admits he could never implement his strategy to the fullest extent during his short-lived tussle with Russian puncher Artur Beterbiev. Smith, the Mastic, Long Island, native was stopped by Montreal-based Beterbiev in two rounds in their 175-pound unification bout last Saturday night at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City. Beterbiev, who went into the fight with the WBC and IBF belts, knocked the typically durable slugger three times before referee Harvey Dock waved the fight off. The win rewarded Beterbiev with Smith’s WBO belt, giving him three of four major titles in the division. Dmitry Bivol owns the other remaining belt (WBA) in the division.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO