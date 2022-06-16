ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilian struggles in 2nd start, but opportunity knocks

 5 days ago
Caleb Kilian demonstrated his promise as the Cubs’ top pitching prospect with a solid performance in his big-league debut June 4. His second career start, Wednesday against the Padres, was a different story, and Kilian pulled no punches when self-assessing his performance. “Not very good,” Kilian said following...

NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox 8, Blue Jays 7: Offense muscles three homers in win

The White Sox offense struck early and often in a series-opening win over Toronto. Andrew Vaughn led the way with a home run as part of a four-hit night, his third such performance since May 31st. Luis Robert also added a long-ball of his own and a pair of RBI as he continues to scorch the ball. As a whole, the bats managed to push across at least one run in each of the first five innings to hang an eight-spot on the scoreboard. It turns out, that's all they would need to survive the Blue Jays' late surge.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Big bro Contreras back atop Cubs Trade-Chip Power Rankings

During his lengthy State of the Cubs address with media last week, team president Jed Hoyer was asked in the context of the Cubs’ 10-game losing streak whether his thoughts had begun to shift toward the trade deadline — whether that might even be the positive approach to take with the season already looking sunk in June.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox 7, Astros 0: Cueto dazzles, offense surges

Well, this was a fun afternoon for White Sox fans. The White Sox came into today with a clear game plan against Justin Verlander, and they executed it brilliantly all afternoon, peppering singles to right field while delivering knock out blows with doubles down the left field line. Every starter except for AJ Pollock had at least one hit on the afternoon, including multi-hit efforts from Andrew Vaughn and Luis Robert. Robert was the start of the day with four runs batted in, including the two-run double that knocked Verlander out of this game early in the fourth inning. All told, the White Sox did strike out 10 times on the afternoon, but were clearly executing a strong game plan and made Verlander work all afternoon. This was the first time the White Sox beat Justin Verlander since 2014.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Anderson was 'ready to attack' in White Sox return

If you just tuned in to the White Sox for the first time in three weeks, you’d have no idea Tim Anderson missed any time at all. After sitting out the last 19 games with a groin injury, Anderson picked up exactly where he left off at the plate by belting two singles in his return to MLB action. He didn’t show any rust in the field either, making one putout and one assist.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox observations: Hitters topple José Berríos

After losing two of three to the Astros, the White Sox got back to their winning ways on Monday in their series opener at home against the Blue Jays. The temperature was a balmy 94 degrees at first pitch, and the hitters’ bats heated up along with the weather. The Sox knocked three balls out of the park, which broke a streak of 16-straight home games with one, or no home runs. That was enough for Lance Lynn, who gave up three earned runs to the Blue Jays in five-plus innings, and earned his first win of the season in the process.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox Farm Report: June 19, 2022

The Knights won a slugfest, Bryan Ramos launched his 11th homer of the season and Colson Montgomery reached base for a 29th consecutive game!. Triple-A Charlotte Knights (25-41) Mark Payton (CF): 2-for-5, HR (8), 3 RBI, R, 2 K. Yolbert Sanchez (2B): 2-for-5, 2B, 2 R. Carlos Perez (DH): 1-for-4,...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears, colleagues mourn the loss of John 'Moon' Mullin

In the Spring of 2009, as part of a large round of layoffs from challenges facing the newspaper industry, John Mullin and Melissa Isaacson left the Chicago Tribune. They had covered — some might say dominated — the Bears beat for close to 10 years together. Already fast friends and accomplished journalists, Mullin and Isaacson began meeting for breakfast weekly to commiserate, vent, laugh, cry, plot what’s next.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Contreras brothers celebrate 'the best moment of our life'

When Willson Contreras walked toward the batter’s box in the first inning Saturday, he was greeted by a handshake, hug and a familiar face: his brother, William. For the first time in the big leagues, the Contreras brothers were on the same field, playing in the same game. To say it was a special moment would be massively understating it.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Bulls may wait until draft night if they trade pick

The Chicago Bulls own the 18th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and their options from that slot are plentiful. They could use the selection to take a swing at a young, cost-controlled prospect to add to next season's roster and hopefully develop into a staple. Or they could pursue trading the pick in search of a proven veteran to bolster their depth.
CHICAGO, IL
