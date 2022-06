Will Zalatoris congratulated Matt Fitzpatrick’s father and paid tribute to his son after coming agonisingly close to victory at the US Open.Fitzpatrick made a par on the 18th green at Brookline and then watched as Zalatoris missed his birdie putt which would have forced a play-off. It was the Englishman’s first major title, won at the same Massachusetts course where he won the US Amateur title in 2013.Zalatoris was immediately commiserated by Fitzpatrick’s family including his brother Alex, who like Zalatoris played golf at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, and his father Russell, who embraced the 25-year-old American and...

GOLF ・ 23 HOURS AGO