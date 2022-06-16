2 Teens Arrested on Hate Crime Charges in Attack on Jewish Man in NYC: Police

Police are looking for two people who tricked a 41-year-old woman into getting out of her vehicle, then stole her mother's purse before running off, authorities say. The woman was sitting in her double-parked vehicle on Debevoise Street around 1:30 p.m. Thursday when police say a man walked up to her and told her that another car passing by had just hit hers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO