ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

2 Teens Arrested on Hate Crime Charges in Attack on Jewish Man in NYC: Police

NBC New York
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo teenagers have been arrested and charged with hate crimes related to an attack on a Jewish man in Brooklyn, according to police. Police said in...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 3

Dreamofjeanie
6d ago

When I was young, my Dad made comments about any one who was not like us. His comments included slang names for his own heritage! No matter what you’ve heard growing up as a teen you should know the difference between right & wrong. Hurting anyone for how their dressed or what they believe or any reason is wrong. I hope they’re prosecuted & learn some lessons.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

NYC Tweaks New Subway Patrol Plan After Cop Is Attacked on Day 1

New York City is revising its single NYPD patrol plan for the subway system following an attack on an officer deployed as part of the initiative that just rolled out this week, police officials confirmed Wednesday. Mayor Eric Adams had announced the rollout just a day ago, saying he conducted...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
NBC New York

Woman's Rush-Hour Collapse, Harrowing Subway Track Rescue Captured on Video

Two NYPD officers are being hailed as heroes for rescuing a 25-year-old woman who collapsed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn during a morning rush hour this week. Bodycam footage shared by the NYPD Wednesday shows a woman walking along the edge of the northbound R platform at the 95th Street station in Bay Ridge around 8:30 a.m. Monday. Suddenly, she tips over the side of the platform and falls on the tracks.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Dozen NYers Lift Cab Off Women Trapped in Sidewalk Crash: NYPD

At least three people were critically injured in a series of collisions involving a bicycle, taxi and numerous pedestrians near near a busy Manhattan intersection, authorities said Monday. NYPD officials said the cab was attempting to turn left onto Broadway around 1 p.m. when the driver collided with a bicyclist...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maimonides
NBC New York

‘I Have a Gun:' Masked Man Corners Woman, 74, in NYC Elevator Robbery

Cornered in the elevator of a Brooklyn building last week, police say a 74-year-old woman was robbed by a masked man who threatened to kill her. The victim was inside the elevator Wednesday morning with two men when one of them stepped off and the door closed, as seen in surveillance video released by police over the weekend.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Police#Violent Crime#Jewish#Maimonides Medical Center
NBC New York

Woman, Man Burned as Arsonist Torches NYC Salon

A quiet afternoon in the Lower East Side turned to chaos on Father's Day after an apparent arsonist struck a salon by igniting gasoline, fire and police officials say. Two people -- a 60-year-old Asian woman and a 46-year-old man -- were burned in the Sunday evening fracas at Sasa Beauty Salon on Eldridge Street. The woman suffered burns to her face, upper torso and back while the man sustained burns over much of his body, according to officials.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Girl Scouts Cookie Scam Sparks Uproar on Long Island

Police are investigating nearly a dozen cases of residents not getting the Girl Scouts cookies they ordered in at least seven Long Island communities this month, authorities say. So far, Suffolk County police say they've gotten 11 reports of cookie fraud from residents in Lake Ronkonkoma, Bohemia, Shirley, North Patchogue,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

Tree Suddenly Falls on NY Highway, Crushing Pickup Truck and Killing Man

A Father's Day tragedy took the life of a 48-year-old New York man after a tree fell onto a pickup truck, state police say. The truck was driving along the Palisades Interstate Parkway Sunday afternoon, near mile marker 29.8 in Stony Point, when the tree suddenly fell, crushing the pickup and several people inside, authorities said.
STONY POINT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

Empanada Festival Coming to Northern New Jersey This Weekend

The Northern New Jersey Empanada Festival is coming to Passaic County Saturday. The festival -- organized by the County of Passaic, Friends of Passaic County Parks, Inc., and MegaBite Events -- will take place at Weasel Brook Park in Clifton from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will also...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

Hochul Has Commanding Lead in Dem Primary, GOP Race Tight: Poll

Governor Kathy Hochul is cruising to a dominating win in next week’s Democratic primary, while the Republican race between Rep. Lee Zeldin and Andrew Giuliani is almost a dead heat, a new poll has found. But whether Zeldin or Giuliani win the GOP primary next Tuesday, the same SurveyUSA...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy