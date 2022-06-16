ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

N. Korea reports another disease outbreak amid COVID-19 wave

By HYUNG-JIN KIM
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGDPf_0gCMYFMs00
North Korea In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju prepare medicines at an unannounced place in North Korea Wednesday, June 15, 2022 to send them to Haeju City where an infectious disease occurred. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) (Uncredited)

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea reported a new "epidemic" of an intestinal disease on Thursday, an unusual announcement from the secretive country that is already contending with a COVID-19 outbreak and severe economic turmoil.

It’s unclear how many people are infected in what the official Korean Central News Agency said was “an acute enteric epidemic” in southwestern Haeju city.

The agency didn’t name the disease, but enteric refers to intestinal illnesses, such as typhoid, dysentery and cholera, which are caused by germs in contaminated food or water or contact with the feces of infected people. Such diseases routinely occur in North Korea, where there is a shortage of water treatment facilities and the public health system has been largely broken for decades.

Some observers said the purpose of the announcement was not so much to report the infections themselves as to mention that leader Kim Jong Un donated medicine from his personal stock — an apparent effort to burnish his image at a moment of extreme hardship.

The official Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim donated medicine from what it referred to as his family’s reserves. The country's main Rodong Sinmun newspaper carried a front-page photo showing Kim and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, looking at saline solutions and medicine that the paper said they donated.

In a country where power is concentrated is the hands of a small ruling elite and hospitals often lack even basic supplies, defectors say it's common for anyone who can to keep stocks of medicine in their homes — and senior officials are typically able to stockpile more than ordinary citizens. Observers also said the donated medicine may have simply come from state storage facilities but was distributed in Kim's name.

"The outbreak of measles or typhoid isn't uncommon in North Korea. I think it's true there is an outbreak of an infectious disease there, but North Korea is using it as an opportunity to emphasize that Kim is caring for his people," said Ahn Kyung-su, head of DPRKHEALTH.ORG, a website focusing on health issues in North Korea. "So it's more like a political message than medical one."

Last month, North Korea reported a rising number of patients with fever. At the time, South Korea’s spy agency said that “a considerable number” of the cases included those sick with measles, typhoid and whooping cough.

KCNA said Thursday more than 4.5 million out of the country's 26 million people have fallen ill due to an unidentified fever and 73 died. The country, which apparently lacks coronavirus test kits, has identified only a fraction of those as confirmed COVID-19 cases. Many foreign experts question the North's death toll, saying that's likely underreported to protect Kim from any political damage.

North Korea recently claimed progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19 across the unvaccinated population, though a top World Health Organization official said this month the agency believes the outbreak is worsening.

During a ruling party conference last week, Kim claimed the pandemic situation has passed the stage of "serious crisis." But the country still maintains elevated restrictions. Some outside experts have said the measures will further strain the country's already troubled economy hit by long-running pandemic-related border shutdowns and U.N. sanctions.

Late Thursday, South Korea’s Unification Ministry renewed its offer of help on health issues. After the North first announced the COVID-19 outbreak, South Korea and the United States offered to ship vaccines and other medical supplies, but the North hasn't responded.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

South Korea launches domestically-developed space rocket

South Korea launched its first domestically-developed space rocket on Tuesday, the government said, the country's second attempt after a launch last October failed. South Korea's second test launch of its homegrown space rocket comes eight months after the first test failed to put a dummy satellite into orbit, a setback for the country's attempt to join the ranks of advanced space-faring nations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsizes at sea

Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant has capsized in the South China Sea less than a week after it was towed away from the city, its parent company said Monday.The restaurant encountered “adverse conditions” on Saturday as it was passing the Xisha Islands, also known as the Paracel Islands, in the South China Sea, and water entered the vessel and it began to tip, according to Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises Ltd.The company said no one was injured, but that efforts to save the vessel failed and it capsized on Sunday.“As the water depth at the scene is over 1,000 meters,...
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
AFP

Modern phoenix: The bird brought back from extinction in Japan

Every day for the past 14 years, 72-year-old Masaoki Tsuchiya has set out before sunrise to search for a bird rescued from extinction in Japan. "Over just 40 years, the toki basically disappeared," said Tsuchiya on an observation deck where visitors now try to spot the bird.
PETS
TheConversationAU

Word from The Hill: On the economy, people smugglers, parliamentary sitting, and Julian Assange

As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team. Politics editor Amanda Dunn and Michelle discuss Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe’s Tuesday statements about the economic outlook. Lowe has again warned of more rate rises, indicating the bank is determined to reduce inflation from a likely 7% at year’s end down to the 2-3% target range. But the Governor says he doesn’t expect Australia to face a recession. Meanwhile Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil has visited Sri Lanka this week...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russian threat ‘being neutralised’ by Kyiv in Black Sea, says UK

Ukraine has “largely neutralised” the threat posed by Russia in the north-west Black Sea, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.In its latest military update, the MoD said Kyiv had successfully used western-donated Harpoon anti-ship missiles against the Russians for the first time, destroying the naval tug Spasatel Vasily Bekh while it was on a resupplying mission near Snake Island on 17 June.Through such actions, Ukraine has “undermined the viability of Russia’s original operational design for the invasion, which involved holding the Odesa region at risk from the sea”, the MoD added.Elsewhere, the situation in the eastern Donbas...
MILITARY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
99K+
Followers
114K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy