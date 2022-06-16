With the Best Air Mattresses, You Won’t Wake Up on the Floor

While there has been some debate as to whether black or white is the hands-down best color to paint your home’s exterior, Diane Keaton has a better idea: Combine the two. Earlier this month, the actor took to her Instagram feed to share a look inside her big book of houses—no, really, she has a binderful of architecture photographs she has taken over the years. And despite most of the pages being shot on colorless film, Keaton still reminds viewers that “there’s nothing like black and white put together.” We agree. Feeling inspired by her declaration, we’re highlighting a few of our favorite ways to make the high-contrast pairing work—starting with a two-tone take on Long Island.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 11 HOURS AGO