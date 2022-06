Our Northland Signature Golf Hole Tour continues this week - presented by Duluth Dodge, as we highlight the signature hole at courses on the 2022 Northland Golf Card. What's a signature hole? It's that extra-memorable or unique hole that often stands as the "signature" element of the course. Whether a unique aspect to the green, an interesting hazard, spectacular view, or any number of other things, these usually are the holes golfers tell their buddies about after visiting a course.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO