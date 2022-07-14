Prime Day Is Over But These Products Are Still on Sale

Courtesy Images

Home Entertainment

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV (40% Off)

Amazon Fire TVs have been on the market for less than 10 years, and have remade the rules when it comes to integrated streaming capabilities and quality at a good price. This 65-incher ticks all of the boxes: hands-free Alexa controls, 4K Ultra HD resolution across the wide screen, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and of course instant access to all of your favorite apps and streaming services. It also easily pairs with Echo speakers by using the Alexa app to create a great home-theater setup.

Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series (23% Off)

There are plenty of TV deals for Prime Day but the Fire TV is the best bang for your buck. For less than $400, you have access to brilliant 4K entertainment and a crystal clear 1080 p image. The newest smart TV also features new Alexa skills, smart home capabilities and voice functionality for no-fuss binging.

Klipsch Bookshelf Speakers (37% Off)

These Klipsch speakers get the job done. The attractive pair-set features the company’s signature horn technology. Flared openings in the speaker cabinet direct the sound to your listening area rather then letting it spill in any direction, a design that allows for crystal-clear audio at any any volume. Whether you’re looking for premium audio to pair with movies and shows, or want to use it to blast bass-heavy music for a dance party, these high-performance speakers are the way to go — and they’re currently $61 off. If you’re looking for something a bit smaller, check our roundup of the best Prime Day speaker sales.

JBL Go 3 (40% Off)

Considering its ultra-compact size, the JBL Go packs in an impressively punchy bass and big audio. The No. 1 best-selling micro speaker is as portable as they come, with a handy latch that can hang onto backpacks or shorts for people that are always on the go. Waterproof, dustproof and bluetooth-enabled, you’ll never be without music. The ultra portable JBL Clip 4 is also 38% off for Prime Day. Check out more portable speaker deals here.

Portable Mini Projector With 100″ Screen (42% Off)

Topvision’s portable projector is considered one of the best for constructing an at-home cinema. LED lighting provides 85% more brightness than other projectors and even has built-in HI-FI stereo speakers that offer powerful sound. Otherwise, you can hook it up with external speakers for an immersive audio experience, made even better by a newly-equipped dual-fan system that drowns out external noise for the perfect viewing experience. Plus, this one comes with a portable 100-inch screen so you can set up a movie night in your backyard, while camping or in the house.

SeeYing Record Player With Speakers (19% Off)

This vintage-style record player is a great deal for Prime Day, considering that the turntable is equipped with built-in stereo speakers. It also comes with a stable bluetooth connection for easily playing music from any phone or tablet, in addition to a three-speed turntable for playing a wide range of compatible vinyl records. A spring on the turntable reduces shock absorption to ensure high-quality audio.

Bluetooth Record Player, Turntable (50% Off)

Old-school DJs, this one’s for you. This bluetooth audio player can play high-quality audio through its twin-set speakers, whether you store your music on vinyls, CDs, digital files or online. A convenient CD changer allows you to quickly switch out disks while a turntable on top allows you spin vinyls.

Acekool Popcorn Maker (13% Off)

No movie night is complete without popcorn, and this electric popcorn maker makes it easier than ever to pop some kernels in time for your favorite film. A large heating chamber allows you to make enough for a large group and its removable top cover makes for an easy clean up. Plus, there’s no need to add oil or butter for the popcorn to come out delicious, making it a healthier option for guilt-free binging.

Home Essentials

NutriBullet Pro (18% Off)

The NutriBullet doesn’t sacrifice any manpower for its simplistic and easy-to-use design. The Pro is faster and stronger than the original, optimized with a 900-watt motor and refined nutrient extraction blades making it the best choice for protein shakes and smoothies. You’ll rarely if ever see a NutriBullet or adjacent blender for less than $100 but this Prime Day sale brings it down to only $89.

Waterpik Water Flosser (40% Off)

No one ever regrets buying a water flosser, which uses a stream of high-pressure pulsating water to remove dental flaque and food debris. The Waterpik is dentist-recommended, features 10 settings for a custom clean and is a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon.

Cuisinart Pastafecto (20% Off)

Make first-rate pasta at home with this compact pasta-maker, which mixes, kneads and extrudes up to one pound of fresh pasta in less than 20 minutes. Transform your dough into any shape you desire, from spaghetti and rigatoni to fettucine and bucatini. Plus, a three-year warranty means you can always return it if it start giving you trouble.

Reusable Baking Cups (24% Off)

You won’t be sorry about stocking up on these basic baking cups and muffin liners, which are always the one thing you might not have when you’re unexpectedly inspired to whip up a dessert. These Amazon bestsellers are colorful, get the job done and are 35% off right now.

iRobot Roomba (24% Off)

You’ll never find a better deal on iRobot’s famed Roomba than on Prime Day, which brings down the price of the coveted cleaning device to only $400 (a price that for anyone familiar with the high-tech gadget, knows is unbeatable). The Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal empties itself every 60 days; it uses a premium 3-stage cleaning system that allows for deep suction; and using vSLAM navigation, it learns the layout of your home and builds personal Smart Maps to efficiently clean every inch.

Shark AI Robot Vacuum (27% Off)

The Shark makes it possible to achieve a deep clean without the effort. The IQ robot uses a self-empty base and high-tech navigation tools to efficiently clean every corner of the house. Powerful suction and a self-cleaning brushroll removes dirt, long hair and fur from any type of surface, making it the perfect choice for pet-owners, and a bagless self-emptying base stores up to 45 days worth of debris. Plus, you can schedule cleanings and target specific rooms through the Shark’s handy voice-control app.

Tech

Apple Airpods Pro (32% Off)

The Pros are 20% off for Prime Day, shaving off the price of Apple’s high-grade noise-cancelling earbuds to only $199.

Kindle Paperwhite (50% Off)

The best e-reader on the market. After several generations of the kindle, the Paperwhite is by far one of the best reading devices especially since the new iteration is water proof, lighter than ever and pretty thin. Each Kindle is equipped with either 8 GB or 32 GB of storage depending on price.

Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle (16% Off)

Everything you need is at your fingertips with this productivity bundle, which comes with the Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet, alongside a bluetooth detachable keyboard. Best of all, the package comes with 12-month subscription to Microsoft 265, featuring premium Office apps that you’ll be helpful for any kind of work.

Beauty

Slopehill Hair Dryer (30% Off)

If you’re aware of the craze over Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer but don’t want to spend upwards of $400, then you’ll want to get your hands on this best-selling dupe that boasts more than 3,500 rave reviews on Amazon. The high-tech styler comes with three magnetic attachments (styling concentrator, smoothing nozzle, diffuser) to meet the needs of any hair texture. Plus, with a constant protection function prevents damage from overheating.

NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit (25% Off)

NuFace is the one-stop shop for helping with contour, tone, fine lines and wrinkles. Right now, the innovative device — which touts itself as an at-home version of professional skin treatments — is currently 36% off.

Foreo Luna 3 Massage Brush (40% Off)

Bring the spa to your home with the Forea Luna 3, which helps you add a no-frills cleansing approach to your skincare routine to help achieve a brighter and more even complexion.

Calvin Klein One Eau De Toilette (5% Off)

This fresh fragrance, fitting for both men and women, is a cult favorite for good reason. Fruity notes of of pineapple, orange and papaya sit atop base undertones of sandalwood, musk and cedar. It’s rare for you to be able to get the premium perfume for only $55 so you should snag this Prime Day deal while it lasts.