ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Prime Day Is Over But These Products Are Still on Sale

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cVcjj_0gCLlcen00
Courtesy Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The year’s biggest deals event is here.

Prime Day takes place on July 12-13 this year. The two-day sales event features hundreds of deals on entertainment, tech, home goods, fitness and fashion — all in one place. While the majority of deals go live on July 12 at 12 a.m. PT, some of the best price slashes won’t be available until the 13th.

As always, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the offers. Amazon does have a Daily Deals tab on their site any customer can shop through year-round, but today’s best sales aren’t available to non-Prime members. An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 a month (or $7.49 a month for students). But if you aren’t already a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here.

So, what types of deals can you expect today? You’ll see huge price slashes on Apple devices such as AirPods, Macbooks, iPads and Apple Watches; Amazon devices like Roku Sticks, Fire TVs and Echo Dots; and coveted home goods like Dyson vacuums and Nespresso machines.

We’re particularly excited about sales in home entertainment. Premium soundbars from brands like Sonos and JBL are seeing significant price drops, in addition to projectors, projector screens and smart TVs.

Check in here for a running list of the best deals (remember, you won’t see the deal unless you’re signed in with your Prime membership — sign up for a 30-day free trial here).

Home Entertainment

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV (40% Off)

Amazon Fire TVs have been on the market for less than 10 years, and have remade the rules when it comes to integrated streaming capabilities and quality at a good price. This 65-incher ticks all of the boxes: hands-free Alexa controls, 4K Ultra HD resolution across the wide screen, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and of course instant access to all of your favorite apps and streaming services. It also easily pairs with Echo speakers by using the Alexa app to create a great home-theater setup.

Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series (23% Off)

There are plenty of TV deals for Prime Day but the Fire TV is the best bang for your buck. For less than $400, you have access to brilliant 4K entertainment and a crystal clear 1080 p image. The newest smart TV also features new Alexa skills, smart home capabilities and voice functionality for no-fuss binging.

Klipsch Bookshelf Speakers (37% Off)

These Klipsch speakers get the job done. The attractive pair-set features the company’s signature horn technology. Flared openings in the speaker cabinet direct the sound to your listening area rather then letting it spill in any direction, a design that allows for crystal-clear audio at any any volume. Whether you’re looking for premium audio to pair with movies and shows, or want to use it to blast bass-heavy music for a dance party, these high-performance speakers are the way to go — and they’re currently $61 off. If you’re looking for something a bit smaller, check our roundup of the best Prime Day speaker sales.

JBL Go 3 (40% Off)

Considering its ultra-compact size, the JBL Go packs in an impressively punchy bass and big audio. The No. 1 best-selling micro speaker is as portable as they come, with a handy latch that can hang onto backpacks or shorts for people that are always on the go. Waterproof, dustproof and bluetooth-enabled, you’ll never be without music. The ultra portable JBL Clip 4 is also 38% off for Prime Day. Check out more portable speaker deals here.

Portable Mini Projector With 100″ Screen (42% Off)

Topvision’s portable projector is considered one of the best for constructing an at-home cinema. LED lighting provides 85% more brightness than other projectors and even has built-in HI-FI stereo speakers that offer powerful sound. Otherwise, you can hook it up with external speakers for an immersive audio experience, made even better by a newly-equipped dual-fan system that drowns out external noise for the perfect viewing experience. Plus, this one comes with a portable 100-inch screen so you can set up a movie night in your backyard, while camping or in the house.

SeeYing Record Player With Speakers (19% Off)

This vintage-style record player is a great deal for Prime Day, considering that the turntable is equipped with built-in stereo speakers. It also comes with a stable bluetooth connection for easily playing music from any phone or tablet, in addition to a three-speed turntable for playing a wide range of compatible vinyl records. A spring on the turntable reduces shock absorption to ensure high-quality audio.

Bluetooth Record Player, Turntable (50% Off)

Old-school DJs, this one’s for you. This bluetooth audio player can play high-quality audio through its twin-set speakers, whether you store your music on vinyls, CDs, digital files or online. A convenient CD changer allows you to quickly switch out disks while a turntable on top allows you spin vinyls.

Acekool Popcorn Maker (13% Off)

No movie night is complete without popcorn, and this electric popcorn maker makes it easier than ever to pop some kernels in time for your favorite film. A large heating chamber allows you to make enough for a large group and its removable top cover makes for an easy clean up. Plus, there’s no need to add oil or butter for the popcorn to come out delicious, making it a healthier option for guilt-free binging.

Home Essentials

NutriBullet Pro (18% Off)

The NutriBullet doesn’t sacrifice any manpower for its simplistic and easy-to-use design. The Pro is faster and stronger than the original, optimized with a 900-watt motor and refined nutrient extraction blades making it the best choice for protein shakes and smoothies. You’ll rarely if ever see a NutriBullet or adjacent blender for less than $100 but this Prime Day sale brings it down to only $89.

Waterpik Water Flosser (40% Off)

No one ever regrets buying a water flosser, which uses a stream of high-pressure pulsating water to remove dental flaque and food debris. The Waterpik is dentist-recommended, features 10 settings for a custom clean and is a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon.

Cuisinart Pastafecto (20% Off)

Make first-rate pasta at home with this compact pasta-maker, which mixes, kneads and extrudes up to one pound of fresh pasta in less than 20 minutes. Transform your dough into any shape you desire, from spaghetti and rigatoni to fettucine and bucatini. Plus, a three-year warranty means you can always return it if it start giving you trouble.

Reusable Baking Cups (24% Off)

You won’t be sorry about stocking up on these basic baking cups and muffin liners, which are always the one thing you might not have when you’re unexpectedly inspired to whip up a dessert. These Amazon bestsellers are colorful, get the job done and are 35% off right now.

iRobot Roomba (24% Off)

You’ll never find a better deal on iRobot’s famed Roomba than on Prime Day, which brings down the price of the coveted cleaning device to only $400 (a price that for anyone familiar with the high-tech gadget, knows is unbeatable). The Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal empties itself every 60 days; it uses a premium 3-stage cleaning system that allows for deep suction; and using vSLAM navigation, it learns the layout of your home and builds personal Smart Maps to efficiently clean every inch.

Shark AI Robot Vacuum (27% Off)

The Shark makes it possible to achieve a deep clean without the effort. The IQ robot uses a self-empty base and high-tech navigation tools to efficiently clean every corner of the house. Powerful suction and a self-cleaning brushroll removes dirt, long hair and fur from any type of surface, making it the perfect choice for pet-owners, and a bagless self-emptying base stores up to 45 days worth of debris. Plus, you can schedule cleanings and target specific rooms through the Shark’s handy voice-control app.

Tech

Apple Airpods Pro (32% Off)

The Pros are 20% off for Prime Day, shaving off the price of Apple’s high-grade noise-cancelling earbuds to only $199.

Kindle Paperwhite (50% Off)

The best e-reader on the market. After several generations of the kindle, the Paperwhite is by far one of the best reading devices especially since the new iteration is water proof, lighter than ever and pretty thin. Each Kindle is equipped with either 8 GB or 32 GB of storage depending on price.

Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle (16% Off)

Everything you need is at your fingertips with this productivity bundle, which comes with the Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet, alongside a bluetooth detachable keyboard. Best of all, the package comes with 12-month subscription to Microsoft 265, featuring premium Office apps that you’ll be helpful for any kind of work.

Beauty

Slopehill Hair Dryer (30% Off)

If you’re aware of the craze over Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer but don’t want to spend upwards of $400, then you’ll want to get your hands on this best-selling dupe that boasts more than 3,500 rave reviews on Amazon. The high-tech styler comes with three magnetic attachments (styling concentrator, smoothing nozzle, diffuser) to meet the needs of any hair texture. Plus, with a constant protection function prevents damage from overheating.

NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit (25% Off)

NuFace is the one-stop shop for helping with contour, tone, fine lines and wrinkles. Right now, the innovative device — which touts itself as an at-home version of professional skin treatments — is currently 36% off.

Foreo Luna 3 Massage Brush (40% Off)

Bring the spa to your home with the Forea Luna 3, which helps you add a no-frills cleansing approach to your skincare routine to help achieve a brighter and more even complexion.

Calvin Klein One Eau De Toilette (5% Off)

This fresh fragrance, fitting for both men and women, is a cult favorite for good reason. Fruity notes of of pineapple, orange and papaya sit atop base undertones of sandalwood, musk and cedar. It’s rare for you to be able to get the premium perfume for only $55 so you should snag this Prime Day deal while it lasts.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

The Best Fashion Steals to Snag at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Click here to read the full article. Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is finally here, and as always the retailer is churning out some of the best deals of the year on designer brands. You might want to clear out your closet because it’s unlikely you’ll make your out of their website without a full shopping cart full of goods…and we won’t blame you. What’s in our carts? These timeless Ray-Ban Sunglasses ($85 off), this can-do-no-wrong Free People sweater ($43 off), these classic Chelsea boots (31% off) and these premium Alo leggings (32% off). The annual deals event runs through July 31  but you’ll...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

The Best Home Deals from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale: From Le Creuset to Moccamaster

Click here to read the full article. Nordstrom’s highly anticipated anniversary sale kicks off Friday, July 15. We’re already saving our favorite items from the retailer’s sale preview to our shopping carts so we beat the rush — we suggest you do the same. Some of the best deals this year are in the home goods department, meaning you can freshen up your house with premium pieces without breaking the bank. We’re talking silk pillowcases ($53 off), Vitamix blenders ($200 off), Moccamaster coffee makers ($89 off), and Crosley turntables ($45). But those are just a few highlights. Check out the best home...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

These ‘Love Island’ Slides Are Only $34 Right Now for Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Aside from churning out happy couples for cash prizes, “Love Island” may be best known for influencing fashion around the globe. In the past, brands such as I Saw It First and Missguided had the privilege of styling contestants in their affordable pieces, to be seen and then bought by the ITV show’s millions of viewers. Now, for the first time ever, Season 8 contestants are wearing second-hand pieces from Ebay in an effort to offset the environmental disaster that is fast fashion.
SHOPPING
Variety

YouTube Gets a Bigger Shopping Cart: Pacts With Shopify, Expands Live Ecommerce Tools to All Creators

YouTube already soaks up billions of hours of the world’s attention. Now the video giant also wants to hoover up a bigger piece of consumers’ online purchases. Looking to grease the ecommerce wheels, the platform is introducing new tools within YouTube Studio’s Shopping tab so that creators can more easily manage how their products are tagged and appear across their channel. In addition, all creators eligible for YouTube’s merchandise program can now access live shopping features, like the ability to tag products to a livestream directly from the Live Control Room panel.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire Tv#Tv Deals#Amazon Prime Day#Apple Watches#Roku Sticks#Echo Dots#Nespresso#Sonos#Jbl
Variety

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Married in Las Vegas

Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are — finally — married. According to a marriage license on the online records for Clark County, Nev., the couple’s official marriage was filed Saturday. The record is in both of their legal names — Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. Significantly, the record also indicates that Jennifer Lopez took on Affleck as her legal last name. Lopez confirmed her and Affleck’s nuptials through a new edition of her newsletter “On the JLo” later Sunday afternoon. “We did it!” Lopez wrote, alongside a black-and-white photograph of her holding a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Oscar Winner Mo’Nique Announces First Netflix Comedy Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning actor and comedian Mo’Nique is planning a fresh new comedy special for Netflix. Mo’Nique made the announcement in a video message posted to the streamer’s Twitter account on Tuesday, saying, “I’m excited to say that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix special, in addition to reuniting with my friend, director Lee Daniels on the Netflix film ‘The Deliverance.'”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Rolling Stone

Amazon Employee Dies at Fulfillment Center During Prime Day

An Amazon employee died at a New Jersey fulfillment center during the online retailer’s massive Prime Day sales event last week. According to Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the death occurred at an Amazon facility Carteret, New Jersey. The agency is investigating the incident, but provided no further details.
CARTERET, NJ
Variety

Matthew Modine Refuses to Believe Papa Died in ‘Stranger Things 4,’ Calls for Season 5 Redemption

Matthew Modine’s Dr. Martin Brenner seemed to be one of the definitive deaths in “Stranger Things 4,” but the actor is refusing to believe his character is gone for good. Brenner, commonly referred to as “Papa” by Mille Bobby Brown’s Eleven, was shot several times in the fourth season’s penultimate episode. No character outright proclaimed Papa dead, but he was last seen bleeding out on the desert ground with seemingly no one around to save him.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Netflix To Launch Advertising Tier In “Early Part” Of 2023

Click here to read the full article. Netflix said it’s targeting an early 2023 launch for a cheaper advertising tier as it seeks to stem subscriber losses and hopefully turn them back up. It will roll the plan out in a handful of markets first but didn’t say which ones. “Our lower priced advertising-supported offering will complement our existing plans, which will remain ad-free. Our global ARM has grown at a 5% compound annual rate from 2013 to 2021, so it makes sense now to give consumers a choice for a lower priced option with advertisements, if they desire it,” the...
NFL
Variety

The Weeknd Unveils Coked-Up Teaser for HBO Series ‘The Idol’ Starring Lily-Rose Depp

HBO and the Weeknd have released a teaser for “The Idol,” the network’s upcoming dramatic series starring the singer and Lily-Rose Depp. The footage begins announcing the “sick and twisted minds” of series co-creators Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Sam Levinson, who is also behind the network’s hit series “Euphoria.” The teaser then launches into a hyperactive montage of Hollywood mansions, colorful parties, cocaine ingestion and fast cars.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Lost 970,000 Subscribers in Q2, Beating Its Estimate by More Than 1 Million Subs

Click here to read the full article. Netflix reported its second-quarter 2022 earnings Tuesday, revealing it lost 970,000 subscribers during the three-month period that included the launch of the first part of “Stranger Things” Season 4. While that’s obviously a hit, it’s much less of a hit than Netflix had forecast. The streamer had projected a net loss of 2 million streaming subscribers for the second quarter, which spans April 1-June 30, following a surprise decline of 200,000 in Q1 (which included the loss of 700,000 Russian customers after exiting the country over the invasion of Ukraine). Netflix revealed in its Q2...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Variety

Box Office: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Rules Again With $46 Million as ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Beats Expectations

Click here to read the full article. Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” managed to fend off three new nationwide releases to remain the No. 1 movie in North America. Though ticket sales for “Thor” cratered in its second weekend, falling by 68% to $46 million from 4,375 theaters, the latest installment in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe easily towered over a trio of newcomers: Sony’s literary adaptation “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Paramount’s animated “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” and the Focus Features period drama “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.” After 10 days on the big screen, “Love and Thunder” has...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Acquires Animation Studio Animal Logic

Netflix has acquired the Australian animation and visual effects studio Animal Logic, the companies said Tuesday. Based in Sydney and with a satellite office in Vancouver, Canada, Animal Logic has been involved in The Lego Movie franchise, Happy Feet, and other productions, including the upcoming The Magician’s Elephant. The companies say that the deal will boost Netflix’s ambitions in animation.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Loses 970K Subscribers, But Forecasts 1M Gain In Next QuarterMo'Nique to Film First Netflix Comedy Special After Streamer Settles Discrimination, Retaliation LawsuitNetflix Greenlights Japanese Thriller Series 'Burn the House Down' (Exclusive) “Netflix has been investing in animation over the past few years and this furthers our commitment to building a world-class animation studio,” said Amy Reinhard, Netflix vp of studio operations, in a statement. “Animal Logic is a leading animation studio with innovative technology that will strengthen our existing business and increase our long-term capacity in the animation space, so that we can better entertain our members around the world.” More to come. Click here to read the full article.
BUSINESS
Variety

Man Dies After Fall From Escalator Rail at the Weeknd’s Tour-Opening Philadelphia Show

After the Weeknd’s tour-opening Philadelphia show at the Lincoln Financial Field on July 14, a man fell about 40 feet from an escalator rail and died. Officials say the 32-year-old man, whom they still have not publicly identified, was sitting on an escalator rail when he accidentally fell and suffered extreme head trauma. He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and was pronounced dead a few minutes after midnight.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Variety

Variety

72K+
Followers
56K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy