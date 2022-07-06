Prime Day 2022: The Best Early-Bird Deals to Snag Right Now

Click here to read the full article.

The year’s biggest deals event is here. Well, almost.

Amazon has officially announced that Prime Day will take place on July 12-13 this year. The two-day sales event features hundreds of deals on entertainment, tech, home goods, fitness and fashion — all in one place. While the majority of deals will go live on July 12 at 12 a.m., there are already dozens of early-bird deals that are already up on the site. In the meantime, you can bookmark this page ( amazon.com/primeday ) for the latest details on the event, and to make sure you have the full 48 hours to snag the best deals.

As always, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the offers. Amazon does have a Daily Deals tab on their site any customer can shop through year-round, but come July the best sales won’t be available to non-Prime members. An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 a month (or $7.49 a month for students). But if you aren’t already a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here .







So, what types of deals can you expect on Prime Day? Last year saw huge price slashes on Apple devices such as AirPods, Macbooks, iPads and Apple Watches; Amazon devices like Roku Sticks, Fire TVs and Echo Dots; and coveted home goods like Dyson vacuums and Nespresso machines.

We’re particularly excited about sales in home entertainment. Premium soundbars from brands like Sonos and JBL will likely see significant price drops, in addition to projectors , projector screens and smart TVs . And gamers, worry not: consoles such as the PS5 and Nintendo Switch will also likely see steep discounts.

Check in here for the latest updates on Prime Day, and a running list of the best deals (remember, you won’t see the deal unless you’re signed in with your Prime membership).

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender (18% Off)

There’s no better time to splurge on a Vitamix than Prime Day, which brings down the price of the luxe blender by at least 18%. The A2300 has variable speed control and a pulse feature that lets you manually fine-tune the texture of anything you make.

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Vacuum (24% Off)

Dyson vacuums are almost never on sale so when you spot a good Dyson deal you have to entertain it. The Dyson Ball uses Radial Root Cyclone Technology to capture dirt and microscopic dust for a thorough clean, utilizing a an instant-release high-reach wand and ball technology for easy steering. It’s currently more than $100 off.

Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum ($100 Off)

The Shark is really the only other vacuum company that ensures as deep of a clean as the Dyson, and it’s also currently $100 for Prime Day. The ultra lightweight vacuum features hypervelocity accelerated suction for seamless cleaning, 120 minutes of runtime and duo-clean power fins (a deep-cleaning nozzle technology) that digs deep into carpets and hard floors. Plus, a flexible wand helps you reach hard-to-reach surfaces.

Fire TV Cube (50% Off)

For only $60 you can get the most powerful Fire TV streaming media players out of Amazon’s lineup. The powerful hexa-core processor delivers fluid, fast 4k streaming, with Alexa voice controls that allow you to sift through shows, check the weather and turn off lights with just your voice. Like all Fire TV players, you’ll have instant access to any streaming platform you subscribe to, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and more.

Slopehill Hair Dryer (30% Off)

If you’re aware of the craze over Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer but don’t want to spend upwards of $400, then you’ll want to get your hands on this best-selling dupe that boasts more than 3,500 rave reviews on Amazon. The high-tech styler comes with three magnetic attachments (styling concentrator, smoothing nozzle, diffuser) to meet the needs of any hair texture. Plus, with a constant protection function prevents damage from overheating.

Fire 7 Kids Tablet (50% Off)

You save half the price on the Fire 7 Kids Tablet with this limited-time deal. The new tablet is packed with a wealthy library of kid-friendly content with a simple interface that’s easy to use. The best part of the 7 is the protective case that can handle everyday drops and comes in two playful hues. Plus, a two-year warranty ensures that you won’t be at a loss if your kid has slippery fingers.

Apple Airpods Pro (20% Off)

The Pros are 20% off for Prime Day, shaving off the price of Apple’s high-grade noise-cancelling earbuds to only $199.

Ring Video Doorbell (25% Off)

Enhance your home security with the Ring doorbell, which uses 1080p HD video that lets you see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone. Updates from the original Ring doorbell include motion detection, privacy zones, audio privacy and crisper night vision.

JBL Go 3 (40% Off)

Considering its ultra-compact size, the JBL Go packs in an impressively punchy bass and big audio. The micro speaker is as portable as they come, with a handy latch that can hang onto backpacks or shorts for people that are always on the go. Waterproof, dustproof and bluetooth-enabled, you’ll never be without music.

Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker

A smart watch for $45 is an absolute steal, especially when it’s one as sleek as the Halo. The fitness tracker does more than just count steps — access health metrics like heart rate, activity points, sleep score and on-demand blood oxygen levels, too. Plus, your purchase includes 12 months of full access to exclusive halo membership features, workouts and programs (which costs $3.99/month once it renews).

All-New Toshiba 55-Inch Smart Fire TV (56% Off)

Toshiba’s best-selling smart TV for half the price. The M550 series delivers: an expanded spectrum of color for extra vibrancy; full array local dimming that allows for tightly controlled lighting; hands free controls courtesy of Alexa; 480 motion rate for unparalleled clarity; and a Auto Low Latency Game Mode for the gamers in the house.

