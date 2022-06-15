Need mental health resources in Nashville? Here are a few options
By Dereen Shirnekhi
wpln.org
3 days ago
Many of us struggle with our mental health at some point during our lives, and the pandemic has made the last few years especially difficult. On top of that, it’s also not easy to navigate all the resources available in Nashville for mental health support. On Tuesday’s episode...
Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services Open New Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville. Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a business unit of Brentwood, Tennessee-based LifePoint Health, today opened Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital at 310 21st Avenue North on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. The 66,000-square-foot,...
Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a business unit of Brentwood-based LifePoint Health, opened today Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital at 310 21st Avenue North in Nashville. Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital began accepting its first patients this week. Located on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus, the new 66,000-square-foot, 40-bed rehabilitation hospital provides […]
The post Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services Open New Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Effective immediately, Vanderbilt’s indoor masking protocol has been temporarily reinstated for individuals regardless of vaccination status when six feet of distance cannot be maintained. According to the university’s June 17 press release, the decision was informed by Davidson County’s upgrade to a “high” COVID-19 community level.
Health officials are recommending people in Nashville wear masks in public indoor spaces again, as the city’s COVID-19 levels have breached a “high” designation established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID-19 community levels are calculated by the CDC using data on new cases, new...
When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee COVID-19 infections have been on the increase now for ten straight weeks. Just under 1700 new cases were recorded statewide the first week in April when this latest surge began. This past week, slightly more than 13,000 new infections were reported across Tennessee. New case...
Nashville leaders are currently debating what should be included in the Metro budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The Metro Council must come to an agreement on how to divide nearly $3 billion between education, public safety, infrastructure and other essential services by June 30. This Is Nashville is planning...
The idea for this article sprang about at the StyleBlueprint headquarters when one of our team members mentioned she has a family of red foxes living under her porch. Upon further discussion, we were left with some of the following questions: Why does it seem like we keep seeing red foxes? Why are more wildlife rehabilitation centers treating sick or injured foxes? What should we do if we notice foxes in our own yards? We spoke to the experts at Nashville Wildlife Conservation to get some answers!
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – As of June 10, 2022, The Department of Health & Human Services – CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) has issued an Involuntary Termination of The Waters of Robertson. Notice to Public of Involuntary Termination of The Waters of Robertson. According...
(MURFREESBORO) Juneteenth wrapped-up a three-day tribute and celebration on Saturday at Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center. Vonchelle Stembridge with Murfreesboro Parks and Rec said Bradley Academy had a historically mixed background, which certainly fits the Heart of Tennessee . . . Juneteenth in Murfreesboro was spread over several days...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In 2021, Juneteenth became a federal holiday. In 2022, Nashville Mayor John Cooper signed an executive order recognizing Juneteenth as a paid metro holiday. Now people across the Midstate are celebrating our nation’s newest federal holiday, Juneteenth. It’s the celebration of freeing the last enslaved Black people.
Group trains parents as new drug arrives in Tennessee. High interest rates, housing prices slowing down …. TBI seeking tips after Bedford County farmer shot …. Body pulled from Cumberland River identified as Columbia …
Around 1030am on June 11th, the Nashville Public Square began to fill with hundreds of people, all gathering in response to a recent phenomenon that has plagued the country over the last decade- Mass School Shootings. If you ask Americans from coast to coast, you'll get a vast spectrum of answers from Mental Health to School Security. The crowd in Nashville last weekend stood in solidarity with their approach to the issue: Gun Control. Embracing the first amendment, the protestors came raising signs and banners splattered with red paint, portraits of Uvalde victims, crude insults to the NRA and GOP, and for some parents -their children doubled as signs themselves- a reminder that kids are the focus of their argument. Despite the ridicule in their signs, the crowd was very approachable. After all, they were there because they wanted to be heard, and after speaking with a few high schoolers, parents, and longtime Nashville residents, it was clear that their motivation for coming out was to present to Tennessee legislators their goal- put an end to mass killings.
Juneteenth — the celebration to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States — is this Sunday. June 19 used to just be a date on the calendar that came and went like any other for most in Middle Tennessee. But the date falling in the midst of the racial justice protests in 2020 made many people — especially white people — aware of the holiday for the first time.
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - As severe heat impacts Middle Tennessee, Mt. Juliet is opening a room in its community center for people to get out of the sun. It’s responding to residents at a nearby apartment complex experiencing air conditioning issues. “I think it’s great that they’ve done...
Comments / 0