I got some firm pushback from people I respect for my intemperate reference to "NIMBY slimeballs" last week; rest assured I had in mind a specific few people, not the multitudes of Austinites who are less urbanist than me. But it's still not helpful, because while there are real social justice issues, worth being passionate about, underlying our intricate land-use debates, we can still reason together to transform those conflicts into collaborations. We're all adults here.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO