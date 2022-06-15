ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Jose Cuervo Is Giving Away VIP Trips All Summer Long

By Opheli Garcia Lawler
Thrillist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the summer for travel. Not because it's affordable or we have more time off, but because it's the first time many of us are ready to get out there after two years living under COVID-19 precautions. A study from Trivago found that 83% of people believe that summer 2022...

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tourists take Greek beach bar to court over £500 bill for two drinks and a ‘snack’

Two American tourists are taking legal action against a Greek beach bar after it charged them more than £500 for two drinks and a plate of crab legs.Brenda Moulton and her 19-year-old daughter Kaylea were visiting the Platis Gialos beach in Mykonos when they claim the DK Oyster Bar lured them in and - they feel - grossly overcharged them.“An employee of one of the restaurants in Platis Gialos jumped in front of us and started saying persistently: “Sit here! Sit here!” Ms Moulton told the Greek newspaper θEMA.The pair say they enjoyed a mojito each and one plate...
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

You Can Save 60% on Spirit Airlines Flights Right Now

With flight prices at an all-time high, the temptation to take a trip might be there, but the funds, not so much. Spirit Airlines, however, may come in clutch this Father's Day for anyone looking to send their father figure or themselves on an impromptu trip soon. The budget airline...
TRAVEL
Business Insider

The 3 cheapest ways to get to Hawaii on points and miles

This post contains links to products from our advertisers, and we may be compensated when you click on these links. Our recommendations and advice are ours alone, and have not been reviewed by any issuers listed. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards. Hawaii is...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
boardingarea.com

Southwest Summer Sale – Starting at $39 One Way (Only Two Days to Book!)

For just two days only, you can shop this Southwest summer sale for travel this summer. Tickets start at just $39 one way so check around!. If you still need to fly this summer and you want some lower prices, this could be your last chance! Southwest is running a summer sale for the next two days where the cheapest tickets start at just $39 and go up from there. Check your existing reservations or book new ones if the prices work for you!
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Daily Mail

US tourist has his £685,000 Black Caviar Bang Hublot watch featuring hundreds of precision-cut black diamonds snatched from his wrist outside five-star Barcelona hotel

Police are hunting four men after a wealthy US tourist was mugged for his £685,000 watch outside his five-star hotel in Barcelona. The American told police the timepiece was snatched off his wrist just after 2pm on Tuesday near the five-star Mercer Hotel where he is believed to have been staying.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Thrillist

The Little-Known History of California’s Only Black-Founded Town

To seek out America’s Black history is to unwittingly assume the role of archeologist and detective—so many of our stories have been buried or tossed aside, waiting for a patient explorer to unearth them. Such is the case with America’s Black-founded towns, which sprang up in the Reconstruction Era following the Civil War, a product of America’s brief and since-defaulted commitment to provide security for the formerly enslaved. During those fleeting years—before Jim Crow, redlining, and similar codified measures took hold—newly freed Black citizens set off to make good on the long-promised American Dream, planting their flags in undeveloped plots and offering safehavens where race-based discrimination and violence didn’t exist.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boomer Magazine

Romantic Italy: Amalfi Coast and the Island of Capri

Rick Steves’ Europe takes us to two picturesque, classic slices of romantic Italy: Amalfi Coast and the island of Capri, with a picture-perfect squeeze into the Blue Grotto. Along the heights of the Amalfi Coast in Italy, every inch is terraced, connected by steep stony staircases that tempt visitors with twinkling – but treacherous – Mediterranean views. Climbing through terraced orchards of lemon trees, I’m hot and thirsty, fantasizing about fresh-squeezed lemonade.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Summer Long#Hotels#Trivago#V I P#Firefly Music Festival
Hawaii Magazine

The Best Bakeries on Oʻahu in 2022

Oʻahu is home to some of Hawaiʻi’s most well-known bakeries that have been satisfying sweet cravings for generations. From a classic hot malasada to cream pies, here’s how HAWAIʻI Magazine readers ranked the best bakeries on Oʻahu in our the 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards.
HONOLULU, HI
NBC News

U.S. no longer requiring Covid tests for airline passengers

Covid tests are no longer required for airline passengers to enter the U.S. The U.S. Travel Association estimates raising the testing rule will bring more than 5 million extra airline passengers and another $9 billion in travel spending by the end of the year. Though international airfare is rising, domestic airfare has dropped for the first time this year. June 15, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Marketing
Daily Mail

Don't fancy the walk to the hotel pool? Then book a swim-up suite at one of these stunning resorts for all budget ranges, from Majorca to Turkey

Every week, our Holiday Hero Neil Simpson takes an in-depth look at a brilliant holiday topic, doing all the legwork so you don’t have to. This week: swim-up hotel suites. They're set to be the year’s biggest holiday upgrades: swim-up hotel suites that let you slip straight into the pool from a private terrace opening from your room.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

Uber Is Expanding the Reserve Feature to Over 55 Airports Globally

In October 2021, Uber announced that it would be launching new features to make traveling from airports a smoother experience. The three features, Uber Reserve at airports, Ready When You Are, and Curbside Pickup, allow app users to put their pick-up on their schedule. Whether you want to schedule an Uber a month in advance or want to be able to walk to the curb and get into a car, there's an option for you.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Heathrow Terminal 2 baggage piles up after malfunction

A sea of luggage has piled up at Heathrow's Terminal 2 after a technical malfunction. Some passengers had to fly without their bags while others faced delays at check-in, the airport said. Travellers complained on social media of two-hour waits at baggage reclaim. The airport said the malfunction had now...
LIFESTYLE
natureworldnews.com

Another Set of Record Breaking Heat Wave Will Hit the American West

A record-breaking heat wave has swept the United States, raising concerns among medical professionals that excessive heat is wreaking havoc on public health. Over the weekend, summer heat scorched the arid Southwest and sections of the Western United States, shattering temperature records and leading government officials to issue extreme heat warnings for 53 million Americans. The National Weather Service described the heat as "oppressive," predicting hazardous fire weather throughout most Southwest and Rockies through Monday.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy