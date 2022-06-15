Jose Cuervo Is Giving Away VIP Trips All Summer Long

For just two days only, you can shop this Southwest summer sale for travel this summer. Tickets start at just $39 one way so check around!. If you still need to fly this summer and you want some lower prices, this could be your last chance! Southwest is running a summer sale for the next two days where the cheapest tickets start at just $39 and go up from there. Check your existing reservations or book new ones if the prices work for you!

LIFESTYLE