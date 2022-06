The Mall of America has been bust celebrating its 30th birthday this year with a variety of special events, and they just added a new one coming up in August. The week-long Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, And Mathematics, or STEAM event will be spread throughout the massive mall, inside and out and it's free and open to the public from August 10th - 14th. The event is being organized by the National Center for Autonomous Technologies, the National Science Foundation, and Minnesota State Colleges and Universities.

