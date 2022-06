As the temperatures outside continue to rise, we want to remind residents of two places in Hiawatha that serve as Heat Relief Locations. During excessive heat events, individuals can go to the following locations for relief:. Hiawatha City Hall, 101 Emmons St. Monday-Friday 7:30 A.M.-4:00 P.M. Hiawatha Public Library, 150...

HIAWATHA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO