ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police: Amazon fisherman confesses to killing missing men

By FABIANNO MAISONNAVE, EDMAR BARROS, MAURICIO SAVARESE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eW6VE_0gCJ3nxz00
1 of 13

MANAUS, Brazil (AP) — A fisherman confessed to killing a British journalist and an Indigenous expert in Brazil’s remote Amazon region and took police to a site where human remains were recovered, a federal investigator said after a grim 10-day search for the missing pair.

Authorities said they expected to make more arrests in the case of freelance reporter Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira of Brazil, who disappeared June 5. None had been made as of Thursday, but police said a search for the boat the two had used was restarting.

They gave no immediate explanation of a motive for the killing, but officials earlier suggested that Pereira’s work to stop illegal fishing in an Indigenous reserve had angered local fishermen.

Two federal police officials in the capital, Brasilia, told The Associated Press on Thursday that a total of five people were being investigated, including the fisherman who confessed and his brother who was detained Tuesday as a suspect. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the investigation, provided no further details.

At a news conference Wednesday night in the Amazon city of Manaus, federal police investigator Eduardo Alexandre Fontes said the prime suspect in the case, 41-year-old Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, told officers he used a firearm to kill the men.

“We would have no way of getting to that spot quickly without the confession,” Torres said of the place where police recovered human remains Wednesday after being led there by de Oliveira, who is nicknamed “Pelado.”

“We found the bodies 3 kilometers (nearly 2 miles) into the woods,” the investigator said, adding that officers traveled about one hour and forty minutes by boat and 25 more into the woods to reach the burial spot.

Torres said the remains were expected to be identified within days, and if confirmed as the missing men, “will be returned to the families of the two.” A federal police plane flew the remains into Brasilia on Thursday evening, and officials said testing would begin Friday.

The suspect’s family had said previously that he denied any wrongdoing and claimed police tortured him to try to get a confession.

Another officer, Guilherme Torres of the Amazonas state police, said the missing men’s boat had not been found yet but police knew the area where it purportedly was hidden.

“They put bags of dirt on the boat so it would sink,” he said. The engine of the boat was removed, according to investigators.

Pereira had been on leave from Brazil’s National Indian Foundation, the government agency in charge of protecting Indigenous people.

He “leaves an immense legacy for the policies of protection of uncontacted and recently contacted Indigenous peoples,” the agency, known as FUNAI, said in a statement, calling him “one of the country’s main experts” on the issue.

“He was considered to be a reference for colleagues and Indigenous peoples, with whom he built a friendship relationship over the years.”

President Jair Bolsonaro sent a tweet Thursday saying, “Our condolences to family members and may God comfort everyone’s heart.

Bolsonaro has been a frequent critic both of journalists and Indigenous experts and his government was accused of being slow to act in the disappearances. Before the bodies were discovered on Wednesday, he criticized Phillips in an interview, saying that locals in the area where he went missing didn’t like him and that he should have been more careful in the region.

UNIVAJA, an association of Indigenous peoples of the Javari Valley, mourned the loss of “two partners” in a statement Wednesday, adding they only had help and protection from local police.

Pereira, 41, and Phillips, 57, were last seen on their boat in a river near the entrance of the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory, which borders Peru and Colombia. That area has seen violent conflicts between fishermen, poachers and government agents.

Indigenous people who were with Pereira and Phillips have said that Pelado brandished a rifle at them on the day before the pair disappeared.

On Sunday, searchers found a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings submerged underwater in the Itaquai river. The find was near a spot where a day earlier volunteers from the Matis Indigenous group found a tarp from the missing men’s boat.

Officials previously reported finding traces of blood in Pelado’s boat. The federal police said Thursday analysis of the blood showed it wasn’t from Phillips but the tests were “inconclusive” concerning Pereira. It said further tests would be conducted.

Authorities have said a main line of investigation has pointed to an international network that pays poor fishermen to fish illegally in the Javari Valley reserve, which is Brazil’s second-largest Indigenous territory.

Pereira, who previously led FUNAI’s local office in the region, had taken part in several operations against illegal fishing. which usually lead to seizure of fishing gear and fines for violators. Only the Indigenous can legally fish in their territories.

But police have not ruled out other motives, such as drug trafficking.

Phillips’ wife, Alessandra Sampaio, said late Wednesday that the discovery of bodies “puts an end to the anguish of not knowing Dom and Bruno’s whereabouts.”

“Now we can bring them home and say goodbye with love,” Sampaio said in a statement. ”Today, we also begin our quest for justice.”

Pereira’s wife, Beatriz Matos, expressed her grief ohursday.

“Now that Bruno’s spirits are strolling in the forest and spread on us, our strength is much bigger,” she said on Twitter.

___

Savarese reported from Sao Paulo.

___

Associated Press writer Debora Alvares in Brasilia contributed to this report.

Comments / 5

Olivia Bouvier
4d ago

And Biden is letting indigenous people into our country.🤔

Reply(2)
10
Related
The Independent

Seven bodies found dumped at Mexico tourist area

Seven bodies have been found dumped in Mexico’s popular Huasteca region, in an apparent case of cartel rivalry.The group of men were found dead on a roadway late on Thursday with extensive bruising on the bodies, suggesting they had been beaten. According to Mexican authorities, the men appear to have been killed in a different place and then dumped in the rural area. The corpses had “this is what happened to me for working with the Gulf” written on them, in a reference to the Gulf Cartel, which operates along the United States border to the north. The message...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

Disturbing details emerge about bodies of two women in their 20s found in a unit - as it's revealed the pair were sisters and were badly decomposed after lying inside for DAYS

The decomposing bodies of two women have been found inside a unit in Sydney's south west, with detectives launching an urgent investigation. About 9.30am on Tuesday emergency services were called to a home on Canterbury Road, near Dibbs Street, Canterbury, following a concern for welfare report. Upon arrival, officers from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Soldier who deliberately smashed his car into group of teenagers after he downed six cocktail pitchers while drinking with comrades is jailed for eight years

A soldier who deliberately drove his car into a group of teenagers after downing six pitchers of cocktail has been jailed for eight years. Cameron Bailey, 25, of the Mooltan Barracks in Tidworth, Wiltshire, had spent the afternoon of March 27 drinking with three fellow soldiers in Salisbury. They started...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Police#Peru#Manaus#British#Indigenous
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

FBI seizes electronic data from retired four-star general who led US forces in Afghanistan amid claims he illegally lobbied in favor of Qatar during Saudi Arabian blockade in 2017

The FBI has seized electronic data of a retired four-star general who made false statements and withheld 'incriminating' documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, authorities say. New federal court filings have outlined a potential criminal case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
The Independent

Man fears Madeleine McCann was hidden inside van shown to him by prime suspect

The father of Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner’s ex fears the girl may have been hidden inside the paedophile’s van as he was shown it. Dieter Fehlinger, 67, was shown the Volkswagen in 2007 while visiting his daughter Nicole in Portugal. He previously said Brueckner – who was made the prime suspect of Maddie’s murder in April – had said he could hide drugs or “even a small child” in an adapted hiding place.Mr Fehlinger initially brushed off concerns around Brueckner’s comments but is now haunted by the possibility that the British toddler who went missing in May 2007...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Friends of American Former Royal Say There’s No Way She Died of Accidental Drug Overdose

The body of American former royal Kasia Gallanio was found curled up with her lapdog, Honey, in the bed of her luxury condo on the Spanish coast on May 29. News reports in the following days suggested she was suspected of suffering a drug overdose, but close friends have told The Daily Beast they think this is an unlikely scenario for a fitness fanatic who never touched narcotics.
POLITICS
International Business Times

At Least 50 Killed In Massacre At Catholic Church In Southwest Nigeria

Gunmen attacked a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria during mass on Sunday, killing at least 50 people including women and children, according to a hospital doctor and media reports. The gunmen shot at people outside and inside the church building, killing and injuries worshippers, said Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami, police spokesperson...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

From becoming a stowaway on a Malaysian ship with her twin sister to swimming through crocodile-infested waters: The bizarre life of a mother-of-two who mysteriously died in a dilapidated motel

A mother-of-two whose body was mysteriously found inside a run-down motel once stowed away on a ship before jumping into shark and crocodile-infested waters after being caught by the captain. The body of Joanne Ingham, 43, was discovered by police at the Harbour City Motor Inn on Webb Street in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Former Qatari princess, 45, who was found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief weeks after losing toxic custody battle with billionaire ex-husband she accused of inappropriately touching their daughter', friends say

A former Qatari princess who was found dead of an 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief' weeks after losing a toxic custody battle with her billionaire ex-husband - who she accused of 'inappropriately' touching their daughter. Kasia Gallanio, 45, the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73,...
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

951K+
Followers
461K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy