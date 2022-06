https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FVTUviEX0AA_Amd.jpg City of Phoenix, AZ

The City of #PHX is now accepting applications for those interested in serving on the Executive Committee for the City's drone program. Do you want to be on it? Applications are due July 8. Submit your application and read about the entire project here: https://t.co/PhCGEt7crr https://t.co/RqOECItF4Q

Keeping up with city of Phoenix on June 16th