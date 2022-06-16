ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Yorkshire pledge to cooperate with ECB after being charged over racism claims

By Jamie Gardner
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31q3cW_0gCIeLWa00

Yorkshire have pledged to cooperate fully after being charged by English cricket ’s governing body in relation to allegations of racism at the county.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Wednesday that Yorkshire and ‘a number of individuals’ would face disciplinary proceedings following an investigation into claims made by Azeem Rafiq .

Former Yorkshire player Rafiq made a series of allegations about how he was treated during two spells at the club from 2008-14 and 2016-18.

The ECB has not named the individuals charged. Hearings in front of an independent panel of the ECB’s cricket discipline commission ( CDC ) are expected to take place in September or October.

A statement from Yorkshire read: “The Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) has just received the long-expected notification of the charges and evidence resulting from the Cricket Disciplinary Commission’s (CDC) investigation into past failings at YCCC and is reviewing it.

“For clarity, YCCC notes that the allegations relate to charges as far back as 2004 up until 2021 and the club will need the cooperation of those in position during this time in order to fully consider and respond to the matters raised.

“Unless and until that cooperation by those with first-hand knowledge and responsibility during the relevant period is forthcoming, the club is not able to comment on the investigation, evidence, report or charges but will, of course, continue to fully cooperate with the CDC throughout this process.”

The ECB launched its investigation last November after Rafiq gave harrowing evidence at a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing.

Rafiq, who first alleged racism and bullying back in September 2020, welcomed the development and hopes he is a step nearer to “closure” over the matter.

The 31-year-old said in a statement: “This has been another gruelling but unfortunately necessary process.

“It has been a long two years since I went public about my experiences, but I hope this all means that no young player ever goes through such pain and alienation again.

“My preference would be for this hearing to take place publicly, but I am hopeful that we are at least nearing a point where there will be some sense of closure for my family and me.”

The ECB said its decision not to identify individuals “at this stage” was normal practice “in matters of this nature”.

The Cricketer has named seven people it understands will face hearings. The PA news agency has contacted those individuals for comment.

The ECB also confirmed Yorkshire are facing a charge into the way Rafiq’s allegations were handled.

After Rafiq went public it was not until September 2021 that even a summary report of the findings of an investigation initiated by the county was published. The county said it accepted Rafiq had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying but upheld only seven of 43 allegations and concluded no individuals would face disciplinary action.

That reaction sparked widespread criticism and a political backlash that led to Rafiq being invited to speak before the DCMS committee.

An ECB statement read: “Yorkshire County Cricket Club and a number of individuals have today been charged following an ECB investigation into racism and other allegations at the club and its handling of those allegations.

“The ECB’s investigation has been thorough and complex, with the allegations covering a significant period of time and a number of witnesses and other individuals coming forward to share their own experiences and allegations.”

The ECB stripped Yorkshire of the right to host lucrative international matches at Headingley until governance changes were enacted. Under new chair Lord Kamlesh Patel these were enacted in March this year.

DCMS committee hair Julian Knight told the PA news agency: “I welcome the fact that the ECB is proceeding with this and I look forward to the outcome.

“Cricket must understand and must learn that what happened at Yorkshire at that time – and that appears to have potentially happened in other parts of the game – can’t happen again.

“There needs to be a thorough commitment to ensure that those from all communities who love the game of cricket feel equally valued, and that must be front and centre of everything the ECB and the wider game does in this country.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lisa Keightley: England face step into unknown without duo in South Africa Test

Lisa Keightley admitted England face a step into the unknown without Anya Shrubsole and Katherine Brunt in next week’s LV= Insurance women’s Test against South Africa.While Shrubsole brought her international career to an end a couple of months ago, Brunt announced her Test retirement last weekend after a bout of Covid ended any lingering hopes of featuring at Taunton.The 36-year-old had been leaning towards focusing on the white-ball formats – even if she revealed it was a “heart-breaking choice” – as playing in this summer’s Commonwealth Games was her utmost priority.England will therefore embark upon a new era without their...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: Macron’s defeat doesn’t only weaken France – it has serious implications for Europe

Emmanuel Macronhas been defeated in his bid to win a working majority in the French parliament. In an election for National Assembly deputies – the lawmakers of France – Macron has lost.The biggest party will be the Party of Non-Voters as neither Macron nor his two main rivals – Marine Le Pen from the anti-European, pro-Putin hard right; and Jean-Luc Mélenchon from the anti-European, pro-Putin hard left – have managed to persuade voters to turn out and vote.Democracy is under a real challenge, as France has neither leaders nor political movements that enthuse anyone.France is heading for a Macron...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid: Omicron sub-variants ‘evolving to target the lungs and overcome immunity’ as UK cases surge

The latest sub-variants of Omicron may have evolved to target the lung, prompting fears the next wave of the Covid could be starting. Hospital admissions for Covid patients in England have begun to grow again, new NHS data shows. The World Health Organisation has been investigating two Omicron sub-variants since April to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous than their predecessor. Both BA.4 and BA.5 have been added to the agency’s monitoring list. Last week new figures showed that Covid-19 infections in the UK increased by 43 per cent in the week after the platinum jubilee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Labour calls vote to give MPs powers to appoint new ethics adviser

Labour is calling a vote to give MPs powers to hold ministers to account if Boris Johnson’s ethics chief is not replaced.The party’s proposals, which will be put to the Commons on Tuesday, would grant a parliamentary committee the right to initiate its own investigations into potential breaches of the ministerial code, led by a new specialist adviser.It comes after Lord Geidt stood down last week, saying the Prime Minister had put him in an “impossible and odious position” when he asked for his advice on maintaining tariffs on Chinese steel in a deliberate breach of the UK’s obligations in...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Azeem Rafiq
The Independent

Government under fire for plans to cut controls on City bosses’ pay

The Government has come under fire for planning to reduce controls on City bosses’ pay while calling for wage restraint in the public sector.The Cabinet Office minister is said to have written to the Chancellor with a plan for “deregulatory measures to reduce the overall burden on business” and attract more companies to the UK following Brexit.This would involve removing restrictions on director and non-executive director remuneration, according to a leaked copy of the letter seen by the i newspaper.“I trust you’ll agree this is a more proportionate regulatory response and reflective of the new approach to regulation outlined in...
ECONOMY
The Independent

80% of Britain’s train services expected to be cancelled by strike action

Rail strikes are expected to cause the cancellation of about 80% of train services across Britain today.From Tuesday, train passengers will face chaos with only a fifth of services running and half of lines closed, due to the biggest strike by rail workers for a generation.According to reports in the Guardian and BBC, only around 20% of rail services will be running today.Train services are expected to be impacted on the days without planned strike action as well due to knock-on effects – with about 60% of normal services running.Last-ditch talks failed to resolve the bitter dispute over pay, jobs...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Train strikes: Gatwick passengers improvise with Uber after first airport train fails to appear

Before midsummer dawn on the first day of the biggest rail strike in Britain for three decades, a small crowd of airline passengers gathered at Blackfriars station in central London.They had planned to catch the 3.40am departure to Gatwick airport – one of very few trains scheduled to be running in the early hours of 21 June. The instruction by the RMT union is not to start work after midnight, but to continue shifts that have begun. So the night shift of signallers and other staff were on duty until the end of their working day.But the only train that would...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Stations deserted as start of rail strike means no early-morning trains

Train passengers are being hit by major disruption due to the largest strike by rail workers for a generation.Usually busy stations such as London Euston were nearly deserted except for picket lines by union members early today, with the start of services delayed until 7.30am.Only a fifth of trains are running, half of lines are closed, and the network will be shut down at 6.30pm.Network Rail">Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said ministers would change the law to minimise disruption from strikes by requiring a certain level of service to be run and enabling the use of agency workers.He told Sky News:...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#International Cricket#County Cricket#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#English#Yccc
The Independent

Scotland’s rail network suffers major disruption as workers go on strike

Significant disruption across Scotland’s rail network has begun as workers at Network Rail take strike action this week.Workers responsible for train lines and infrastructure across the UK walked out on Tuesday – with further action on Thursday and Saturday – as ScotRail was able to run services on just five routes on these days.The rail operator will run two trains per hour on the Edinburgh to Glasgow via Falkirk High line, the Edinburgh-Bathgate line, the Glasgow to Hamilton/Larkhall line and the Glasgow to Lanark line.One train an hour will run on the Edinburgh to Glasgow via Shotts service.Services on the...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Boris Johnson – live: PM ‘well’ after operation as No 10 admits ‘Carriegate’ demand

Downing Street has confirmed that members of Boris Johnson’s team intervened following the publication of a story about his wife Carrie in The Times, but denied that the prime minister himself contacted the paper to complain.A story appeared in early editions of the paper on Saturday saying that when he was foreign secretary, Mr Johnson tried to secure Carrie – with whom he was then having a secret affair – a £100,000 Foreign Office job. The story disappeared from later editions, however.Meanwhile, Mr Johnson was well enough to attend a Tory fundraiser in London on Monday, just hours after...
POLITICS
The Independent

Unaccompanied Ukrainian children could be allowed into UK, according to report

Unaccompanied Ukrainian children and teenagers could be allowed to come to the UK under changes expected to be announced on Wednesday, it has been reported.Home Secretary Priti Patel will announce that children and teenagers will be allowed to come to the UK if they have permission from a parent or legal guardian and the Ukrainian government, The Daily Telegraph has reported.Current Home Office guidance states that under-18s can only come to the UK via the Homes for Ukraine scheme if they are travelling with their parent or legal guardian, or reuniting with them here.We keep eligibility for all our schemes...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Unions and ministers in blame game as travellers hit by worst rail strikes since 1980s

Rail unions have accused the government of preventing the resolution of a dispute that will see millions of passengers’ journeys disrupted from Tuesday in the most significant strikes to hit the network since the 1980s.The RMT pulled the plug on last-ditch talks with employers on Monday, blaming ministers for stopping Network Rail and train operating companies from negotiating freely on pay, jobs and conditions.But Grant Shapps’ Department for Transport dismissed the claim as “absolutely not true”, insisting that a £2bn shortfall in resources for the national network that the RMT attributed to government cuts was in fact the result...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Charles travels to Rwanda for Commonwealth meeting

The Prince of Wales will arrive in Rwanda for the much-awaited Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) that was postponed by the pandemic.Charles will represent the Queen, head of the Commonwealth, when prime ministers and presidents gather in Rwanda for the global summit.The visit has been overshadowed by a recent report in the Times which claims Charles branded the Government’s policy to send migrants to Rwanda “appalling”.The newspaper said a source had heard Charles express opposition to the policy several times in private, and that he was “more than disappointed” by it.Taking shared responsibility to solve problems like these means...
WORLD
The Independent

Britain has taken stronger view than US on Ukraine, says ex-White House adviser

Britain has taken a stronger view than the US on Ukraine, with a “fully independent role” in Nato thanks to Brexit, according to a former White House adviser.John Bolton, who was national security adviser to Donald Trump from 2018 to 2019, will claim that the UK can now have an “appropriate” part in the military alliance, not constrained by the “smoothie-making, decision-making process” of the EU.He is to make the remarks at the launch of a new report on Tuesday, on Britain’s role in the world after Brexit.On the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he will say: “Britain has taken a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Business bosses predict ‘incredible’ damage due to rail strike disruption

Business chiefs have warned that continued strike actions would cause “incredible” damage to the UK in both the short-term and long-term as firms brace themselves for heavy disruption.Economists at the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) have warned that the three strikes across Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday will have a fallout worth at least £91 million to the UK economy.Industry leaders have warned that the costs could be even more as travellers and commuters decide to stay at home.Richard Burge, chief executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, warned that the capital “cannot afford a summer of...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

NHS braces for disruption to patients caused by rail strike

The NHS “remains open”, leading medics have said as the health service prepares for disruption caused by rail strikes.Patients have been urged to plan ahead for appointments.And hospitals have made arrangements to ensure staff will be on site, including setting up park-and-ride services and taxi-sharing facilities.The strikes could have a particular impact on hospitals in London, many of which have limited parking capacity for those considering driving to appointments as an alternative.While buses are still operating it is expected these will be busier than usual due to the strikes.Rail worker strikes on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday are set to cause...
HEALTH
The Independent

Train passengers face travel misery as major strike starts

Train passengers face chaos on Tuesday, with only a fifth of services running and half of lines closed, due to the biggest strike by rail workers for a generation.Last-ditch talks failed to resolve the bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, with all sides blaming each other for the lack of progress.Much of Britain will have no passenger trains for the entire day, including most of Scotland and Wales, the whole of Cornwall and Dorset, and places such as Chester, Hull, Lincoln and Worcester.Network Rail">Services will primarily be restricted to main lines, but even those will only be open between...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Train strike - live: Victoria and Waterloo stations deserted as UK grinds to halt

Major railway stations in London were deserted during the usually busy morning rush hour amid the biggest rail strikes in three decades.Victoria, Waterloo and Euston were almost empty on Tuesday morning with just a tiny fraction of the usual crowds of commuters waiting for a reduced service.Half of Britain’s rail lines will be closed on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday when members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) and Unite walk out over pay, jobs and conditions.The strikes are expected to cause chaos and disruption for millions of people across the country including commuters,...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Exams: ‘Infuriating’ mistakes in GCSE and A levels see students wrongly told to ignore topics

Students have experienced “infuriating” and “unacceptable” mistakes to GCSE and A-levels this year, headteachers have said after a series of errors - including pupils being given wrong information about what would be on exams. This year’s cohort has been told what topics to revise and ignore for the first time in recognition of the disruption caused by Covid pandemic. But this has backfired at times, with pupils opening papers to find questions on topics they had been told to avoid. Other blunders have included missing pages and an African country labelled incorrectly on a map. The National Union of...
EDUCATION
The Independent

The Independent

705K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy