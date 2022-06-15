ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Offers Family-Friendly Juneteenth Activities on June 18

 3 days ago

The Greensboro History Museum, Greensboro Parks and Recreation, and Greensboro Public Libraries will a celebrate Juneteenth 2022 from 2 to 4 pm, Saturday, June 18, with family-friendly special activities in the museum’s lobby, 130 Summit Ave. Admission is free.

There will be a beginner’s family tree activity, a guide to historic black cemeteries and churches, and how to visit them, a discussion of blacksmithing, and a community art project where you can draw your family.

The museum is open 10 am to 5 pm on Saturdays. Visitors are encouraged to reserve time to explore the full museum in addition to the special Juneteenth activities. Visit www.greensborohistory.org to preview all the History Museum exhibits.

