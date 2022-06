Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — The Lawrence Township police department reports five catalytic converts taken in one night, from vehicles parked near two hotels. In a release from police, they said someone stole the automotive part from four vans parked at the Red Roof Inn and a Kia Sportage at the Super 8 Hotel. Both hotels are located on Clearfield Shawville Highway in Clearfield County.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO