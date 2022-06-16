ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, TX

Community reacts to handling of Lopez manhunt amid Lt. Gov. Patrick’s calls for investigation

By Donnie Tuggle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been two weeks since a family of five was found murdered in a Leon County home following the escape of a TDCJ inmate Gonzalo Lopez. Mark Collins and his four grandsons were killed by Lopez, a convicted murderer who eluded capture for 21 days before being killed...

BRYAN, TX
