Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KTmlP_0gCI5upR00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp 2022 is right around the corner as the team looks to return to the Super Bowl after a one-year hiatus. It will get going on July 27.

Tom Brady is back in the mix after a short-lived retirement. There’s an open question whether Rob Gronkowski will return. Outside of that and a few other questions marks, everything seems to be set with new head coach Todd Bowles preparing for his first Buccaneers training camp.

Below, we provide you with the Buccaneers training camp schedule and more information about the annual event in Tampa. We’ll also look at some major storylines heading in.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xOTQH_0gCI5upR00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers’ training camp schedule for 2022 has been released with camp itself opening July 27 and August 14. Here’s a look at practices that will be open to the public and season-ticket holders.

  • Wednesday, July 27: Season Pass Members
  • Thursday, July 28: Season Pass Members
  • Friday, July 29: Stadium Club Members
  • Saturday, July 30: Season Pass Members
  • Monday, August 1: Military Day at Training Camp presented by USAA
  • Tuesday, August 2: Season Pass Members
  • Wednesday, August 3: Community Impact Day at Training Camp
  • Saturday, August 6: Stadium Club Members
  • Sunday, August 7: Season Pass Members
  • Tuesday, August 9: Women of Red Day at Training Camp presented by AdventHealth
  • Wednesday, August 10: Season Pass Members
  • Thursday, August 11: Season Pass Members

Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp location

Here is the history of where the Buccaneers have held training camp over the years, via Pro Football Reference .

  • 1976-1986: One Buc Place / Buccaneer Place — Tampa, Florida
  • 1987-2001: University of Tampa — Tampa, Florida
  • 2002-2008: Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex — Lake Buena Vista, Florida
  • 2009-2018: One Buccaneer Place — Tampa, Florida
  • 2019-2022: AdventHealth Training Center — Tampa, Florida

Can you go to Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zoV8J_0gCI5upR00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Without a doubt. The first open practice will be for season pass members on July 27. There will be a total of 12 public practices. This includes Military Day on August 1 and Women of Red Day on August 9. August 3 has been designated Community Impact Day with guests from a number of local non-profit organizations.

Storylines for Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp

Here are the top storylines and Buccaneers position battles to follow in training camp this summer.

Will Rob Gronkowski return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vBbho_0gCI5upR00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

After spending the past two seasons with Tampa Bay, there have been mixed signals coming from Gronkowski through the spring and summer. The most-recent report suggests that the Buccaneers are optimistic he’ll be in the fold.

“I’m still giving him that time. We still talk. I think it didn’t matter if we drafted two tight ends. It wouldn’t matter. I think Rob welcomes that; the more the merrier for him. So that doesn’t show our hand on or foretell what’s going to happen in the future.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM Jason Licht on a potential Rob Gronkowski return during 2022 NFL Draft

The Bucs did select tight ends Cade Otton (third round) and Ko Kieft (sixth round) in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, they also lost former first-round pick O.J. Howard in free agency. Right now, Cameron Brate would be the starter.

  • Rob Gronkowski stats (2020-21): 100 receptions, 1,425 yards, 13 TD, 60% catch rate

Obviously, Brady would love for his teammate of 11 seasons to return. It would also be a boon for the Bucs. Expect Gronk to let this play out throughout the remainder of the off-season program so he doesn’t have to take part in practice.

Starting left guard spot up for grabs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7Qcs_0gCI5upR00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Shocklingly, Ali Marpet retired at the young age of 28 earlier this offseason. The former second-round pick was coming off his first ever Pro Bowl appearance. He had also started 101 games in seven seasons with the team.

While the Buccaneers did add Shaq Mason to the mix in a trade with the New England Patriots, they have a hole on the left side. Aaron Stinnie and rookie second-round pick Luke Goedeke could be battling it out during Buccaneers training camp.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety position and two new additions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361KPS_0gCI5upR00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa added veterans Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal to the mix during free agency. It’s an interesting dynamic to look at given Ryan has played most of his career at cornerback and Neal switched from safety to linebacker with the Cowboys a season ago. It’s also going to be a great training camp battle to see who starts next to stud free safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

“Yeah, I’m glad to have those guys on our team. It allows me to be versatile, and allows our secondary to be more versatile, because they can come in and fill those roles immediately that we need as far as having them in the box or having them in the post. They’re an extra addition to our team, so it’s great to have those guys’ versatility.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Antoine Winfield Jr. on secondary additions

It stands to reason that Ryan would have the upper-hand. He recorded 117 takles and eight passes defended for the Giants last season. Though, both struggled in coverage last season with Ryan yielding a QB rating of 106.4 when targeted and neal giving up a 97.1 passer rating.

