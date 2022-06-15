Storment signs with Meridian Community College

Services for Mrs. Connie R. Munn was held at 2:00 pm Friday, June 10, 2022 at McClain-Hays Chapel. Interment was held in the Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ryan Gardner and Rev. Stephen Cannon officiated. It is with profound grief and sadness we announce the passing of Connie...
Funeral service for Mrs. Jacqueline Lois Wilson Clay was held at 2 PM Monday, June 13, 2022 at Pearl River Gym. Interment will be in Phillips Cemetery. Visitation began at 10 AM Saturday, June 11th at her mother’s home, Maria Wilson, 113 Neshoba Lane, Choctaw, MS 39350. John E. Stephens Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One week ago, Officer Kennis Croom was shot and killed in the line of duty. Croom was honored Thursday by fellow officers and the community he served. Music filled the gym for a memorial at Meridian High School as people spoke of Croom’s service, respect and dignity.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) appointed Dr. Earl Watkins to lead the Mississippi Achievement School District (ASD), effective July 1. The ASD includes the Humphreys County and Yazoo City school districts, which became part of Mississippi’s first ASD in June 2019. Mississippi’s ASD law requires the SBE and the Mississippi Department […]
Funeral service for Mr. Ivey Edward Vowell was 11 AM Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Hight Assembly of God Church in Noxapater, MS. with. Rev. Toby Halfacre officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery. John E. Stephens Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Vowell, 54, passed away Wednesday, June...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery made its May 2022 transfer of $6,731,334.54 to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. In total for Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery has directed $80 million to road and bridge needs and an additional $33,791,004.73 to the Education Enhancement Fund. The Lottery Law stipulates the first $80 […]
FILE – Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) passes against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. The Southeastern Conference’s most prolific offense clashes with one of the better defenses in the Big 12 when No. 8 Mississippi meets sixth-ranked Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three new businesses are beginning to show their faces here in the Queen City, and one of them is making its return to the community. The ice cream parlor Zero Degrees was once a booming place to get the sweet treats people desired but had to close its doors many years ago. The owners of the already famous Catfish Station thought it was time to bring back the cool treats that once brought a smile to the people of Meridian.
Funeral service for Ms. Sandra Dee Bell Willis were held at 10 AM Friday, June 10, 2022 at Bogue Chitto Gym with Rev. Charles Doby Henry and Deacon Kendall Wallace officiating. Interment in the Bogue Chitto Community Cemetery. Visitation began at 12 Noon Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Bogue Chitto Gym. John E. Stephens Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
A Mississippi sheriff published an open letter after reflecting on the death of Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom. Croom was killed while responding to a call where a woman, Brittany Jones, was shot to death. Her fiance, former Newton, Mississippi, police officer Dante Marquez Bender, was arrested in the shootings on Friday in Ackerman, Mississippi, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) north of Meridian.
Funeral service for Ms. Harriet Smith will be 1 PM Thursday, June 16, 2022, at John E. Stephens Chapel with Father Augustine Palimattam officiating. Interment will be in Cedar Lawn City Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 PM Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at John E. Stephens Chapel. Ms. Smith, 83, passed...
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The state crime lab has confirmed that human remains found last month are those of a Mississippi woman missing since August. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl confirmed the remains are of Lori Ann Cockrell, 58. The cause of death has yet to be […]
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 2300 block of Highway 39 North after 10 p.m. Thursday night. One person was shot and pronounced deceased at a local hospital. If you have any information, call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893...
Promotions in the police and fire departments were approved by Philadelphia aldermen during last Tuesday’ board meeting. Josh Ray was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in the Police Department at the pay rate of $19.52 per hour. Lathan Davis, Randy Savell and Tyler McKee were promoted from probationary...
At approximately 11:52 a.m. on Friday, June 17th, Walnut Grove Fire Department dispatched to a residence on Old Salem Road.. A meter reader that was in the area called to report smoke coming from the roof of the home. Firefighters arrived at the unoccupied home and entered by force to put out the fire. The source seemed to be a box filled with clothing and battery powered toys which was burning and filling the home with smoke. The fire was quickly extinguished and the home cleared of smoke.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As temperatures outside continue to remain high, utility bills for consumers are expected to increase as usage needs rise. News 11 spoke with both utility companies that service the city of Meridian about how to save money on your utility bills. East Mississippi Electric Power Association...
Michael Marino Molinari, 47, was arrested on Wednesday, just before lunchtime in Webster County, Mississippi on an outstanding warrant from Warren County. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace announced the arrest to the Vicksburg Daily News. Molinari was taken to the Webster County Jail and held until Warren County deputies could...
A man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of the attempted capital murder of a Mississippi judge. After a weeklong trial in Lafayette County, Ernest Edwards was found guilty of the attempted murder of Lauderdale County Judge Charles Smith in 2020. Smith...
CANTON — A suspect in a fatal shooting reported last week here is being sought, the authorities said. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing an unnamed suspect in connection with the investigation into the fatal shooting on Whisper Ridge Avenue, SO spokesman Heath Hall said. “We do...
Blake’s Trailer Sales had a 6×12 tandem axle dump trailer stolen in the early morning hours on June, 13. If you have any information about this crime, please call Philadelphia Police Department at 601-656-2131 or Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office at 601-656-1414.
