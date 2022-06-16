ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Main Line Teen Gunned Down in Car in Center City in Apparent Road Rage

By David Chang
NBC Philadelphia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA teenager from the Main Line in a rented Mercedes-Benz was killed in Center City late Wednesday night in what witnesses told Philadelphia police was an apparent road rage shooting. Officers were called to 15th and Pine streets around 11 p.m. to find the rented sedan with multiple bullet...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 3

 

NBC Philadelphia

Woman Walking by Philly Creek Finds Gunshot Victim's Body

Police said a woman discovered a gunshot victim’s body while walking on a trail by Frankford Creek in Philadelphia Sunday night. Around 8 p.m. she spotted the body of a man lying on concrete next to a ravine, police said. He appeared to be unresponsive. Inspector D. F. Pace...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

21-Year-Old Woman Killed In Germantown Hit-And-Run, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood Monday night. It happened around 7 p.m. on the 5300 block of Germantown Avenue. Police say they arrived at the scene to find the woman suffering from severe head trauma. She was bleeding heavily and was unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. According to police, witnesses say the victim was crossing Germantown Avenue when she was struck by a dark grey Tesla. “She was hit with such force that her body was launched into the air about 12 feet when her body actually struck a traffic light and then her body continued to travel 50 feet south where it landed on the sidewalk,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. Police say the hit-and-run was captured on multiple surveillance cameras. The suspect’s vehicle has heavy damage to the front passenger’s side and the windshield is caved in, according to police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot Twice In Head, Killed In Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was shot twice in the head and killed on the edge of the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia on Sunday night. The shooting happened at the intersection of Castor Avenue and Wingohocking Street around 8:20 p.m. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. No weapon was recovered, and no arrests were made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots Boy and 2 Teens in Wilmington, Delaware

An 8-year-old boy and two teenagers are recovering after they were shot by a gunman in Wilmington, Delaware. The 8-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were on the 300 block of South Jackson Street around 7 p.m. Monday when a gunman opened fire, shooting all three victims.
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Struck and Killed by Hit-and-Run Vehicle in Germantown

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene in Philadelphia’s Germantown section Monday night. The 21-year-old woman was crossing Germantown Avenue at Coulter Street shortly before 7 p.m. when she was struck by a dark grey Tesla that was speeding down the road. Witnesses...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Filipino Government Attorney Shot Dead In Philadelphia Uber With Mom

A 36-year-old government attorney from the Philippines was shot in the head and killed during a trip to Philadelphia this weekend, the country's consulate general confirmed. John Albert Laylo was in the back of an Uber with his mom when nearly 15 shots were fired into the rear window and driver's side of the car at 38th and Spruce Streets around 4:10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

N.J. man, 28, killed in Route 130 collision involving a dump truck

A 28-year-old Willingboro man was killed in a car crash early Monday morning on Route 130 in Delran, police said. The accident, which took place northbound on the highway, between Woodview and Creek roads, involved a 2013 Nissan Juke driven the 28-year-old and a 2018 International dump truck driven by a 31-year-old Philadelphia man, according to the Delran Police Department.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

37-year-old Man Shot and Killed in Camden, NJ

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in Camden on Friday. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says just before noon Friday, officers with the Camden County Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Decatur Street in Camden after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. There, cops, "located...
CAMDEN, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

At Least 32 Shots Fired in Deadly North Philly Drive-by

One man died and at least one other was hurt in a drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia Thursday night. At least 32 shots were fired into a small crowd of people gathered outside at West Allegheny and West Glenwood Avenues who appeared to be watching the NBA Finals, Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

1 Firefighter Dead, 5 Others Rescued After Philly Building Collapse

One firefighter died and five other people had to be pulled from the rubble when a building collapsed in Philadelphia Saturday morning following a fire hours earlier at the same location. Rescue efforts lasted hours until Philadelphia Fire Department 1st Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy confirmed to the press shortly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

