New Bedford, MA

Repeat offender charged with trafficking cocaine

By Steven Matregrano
 3 days ago

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Two people were arrested during a traffic stop in New Bedford over the weekend after detectives discovered they were trafficking more than 200 grams of cocaine.

Officers pulled Niles Mello, 30, over near the intersection of Hillman and Hill streets Saturday.

Police said Mello refused to open the door for the officers, who were left with no choice but to breach open the window.

Both Mello and his passenger, identified by police as Christie Hoffman, 34, were arrested after the officers found 36 grams of cocaine, a digital scale and packaging materials inside their vehicle. Mello also had nearly $2,000 cash on him.

Once Mello and Hoffman were in custody, detectives executed a search warrant for the room they were staying in at the Capri Motel.

Police said detectives found an additional 220 grams of cocaine, more packaging materials and cut corner bags inside the room.

Mello, who police said has been arraigned 55 times, was charged with trafficking more than 200 grams of cocaine, trafficking more than 36 grams of cocaine, conspiracy to violate the controlled substance laws, distribution of cocaine and other traffic-related offenses.

Police said Mello was previously convicted of possession of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon and armed assault with intent to murder, and that he has also been convicted twice for dealing cocaine.

