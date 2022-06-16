ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

2022 PIAA Class 2A softball championship preview: Neshannock vs. Conwell-Egan

By Jonathan Bombulie
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xbdwt_0gCH7Wli00
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Neshannock’s Gabby Quinn celebrates her RBI double during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game against Frazier on June 3.

PIAA Class 2A softball championship

Conwell-Egan (13-9) vs. Neshannock (25-0)

11 a.m. Friday at Beard Field, Penn State

Road to the finals

Conwell-Egan – The Eagles are the first team from the Philadelphia Catholic League to play for a state softball championship. The league joined the PIAA in 2008. Conwell-Egan beat District 11 champion Williams Valley, 10-4, District 6 champion South Huntingdon, 7-5, and Claysburg-Kimmel, 7-2, to reach the finals.

Neshannock – A case could be made that the best two Class 2A softball teams in the state are less than 10 miles apart in Lawrence County. Neshannock is 25-0 this season, outscoring opponents 302-29. The fewest runs the Lancers scored was in a 1-0 WPIAL semifinals victory over Laurel. The most runs they gave up was in a 13-6 win over Laurel in the state semifinals. Before beating the Spartans, the Lancers blanked OLSH, 6-0, and Johnsonburg, 14-0, in their first two PIAA playoff games.

Secret to their success

Conwell-Egan – Philadelphia Catholic League MVP Katey Brennan has been dominant in the state playoffs. In the first round, she made a home run-robbing catch while falling through a portable fence in a tie game in the sixth inning. She doubled twice in both the quarterfinals and semifinals. Angelina Bresnan went 3 for 4 with a double in the first round and homered in the quarterfinals. Ahlana Sesar pitched a four-hitter in the semifinals.

Neshannock – Neleh and Aaralyn Nogay have been a nightmare for opponents in the state playoffs in the top two spots of the Neshannock batting order. In three games, Neleh Nogay is 7 for 12 with three doubles, a triple and eight RBIs. Aarlayn Nogay is 7 for 12 with a double, three triples, a home run and six RBIs. They’ve produced more than enough offense for freshman ace Addy Frye, who has given up two earned runs in 19 innings in PIAA play, striking out 20 and walking three.

Championship factoids

Conwell-Egan – The Eagles have made the state playoffs every year they’ve been contested since 2012. Before this year, however, they lost in the first round for seven straight seasons. They reached the state quarterfinals in 2012 and 2013.

Neshannock – The Lancers have made themselves right at home in the state playoffs, going 12-3 all-time in PIAA play. Neshannock won the 2012 Class AA title, beating Warrior Run, 4-3 in eight innings. The Lancers were runners-up in 2013, losing in the finals to Williams Valley, 13-0.

Tribune-Review

