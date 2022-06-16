ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We didn't ask for this,' Frayser residents say about Memphis 3.0 plans

By Daja E. Henry
A couple dozen Frayser stakeholders gathered at Pursuit of God Church Wednesday evening to hear plans for their neighborhood that they say do not include their input.

“We didn’t ask for this,” 35-year Frayser resident Loretta Miller said. “It’s a typical situation of somebody choosing for Frayser before Frayser had a chance to choose for itself.”

The presentation came from the city of Memphis, as part of the Accelerate Memphis plan. One section of the plan focuses on activating Memphis 3.0, the city’s 20-year growth plan that debuted in 2018. It centers on anchors, or hubs of activity in specific neighborhoods.

Those various neighborhood anchors include James/Stage Road at Old Austin Peay Highway, James Road at Rodney Baber Park, North Watkins Street at Delano Avenue, Alabama Avenue at Poplar Avenue and North Cleveland Street at Poplar Avenue. Each anchor will receive $400,000 to be invested into projects such as medians and crosswalks, traffic and pedestrian signal updates and public art.

Project manager Michael Shelton presented a slideshow of the proposed ideas for each area before allowing the stakeholders to move around to different stations and provide feedback on each project.

Local dignitaries shovel dirt on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, during a groundbreaking ceremony for improvements at Rodney Baber Park. James Road/Rodney Baber Park is one of the anchors, or hubs of activity in specific neighborhoods, that's part of the 20-year growth plan for Frayser.

At each station, people left sticky notes with feedback on large posters of each anchor plan. They also had the option to leave green stickers on concepts they liked and red stickers on concepts they did not like. At the Rodney Baber park station, people requested more signage and a way to slow down traffic.

But residents’ main concerns were not with the plans presented. They want more plans around public safety, reducing crime and bettering education.

Artie Taylor, a 24-year Frayser resident, said the plans presented to them are purely cosmetic. Taylor said the meeting was not what he expected at all. He hoped for more solutions around public safety.

He and another longtime resident, Claudia Jones, said they are concerned about the changing demographics of the neighborhood, as long-term homeowners are faced with new neighbors who are not concerned with the upkeep of the neighborhood.

Instead of cosmetic changes to the neighborhood, they said, there needs to be programs to help the homeowners and the influx of renters being relocated from public housing.

Another concern stakeholders expressed was a lack of publicity and advance notice for the meeting. Many said they had found out the day before the meeting via Nextdoor or Facebook. They noted different channels of communication that could have maximized the reach of the notifications, such as the Frayser Exchange Club, which meets every Thursday.  The Memphis 3.0 team sent out an email Monday morning to those subscribed to their email list.

Frayser has a population of about 45,000, according to the Frayser Community Development Corp. Yet in the meeting, there were less than 100 people.

This is the beginning of the public feedback process, said Susannah Barton, administrator of the Office of Comprehensive Planning.

Shelton said the city identified these areas and his firm, Kimley-Horn, looked at the existing conditions in the area. They will then go back and revise the designs based on the feedback they get from the public.

Residents said they should have been consulted before any design concept was made, instead of having the plans presented to them.

“I just feel like sometimes, the 40,000 people in Frayser ought to be given some consideration,” Miller said.

She also expressed skepticism around the plans and their expedited timeline. The changes in the neighborhood are expected to be completed by the end of 2023. She noted that this year is an election year, and that officials often make promises in these years but don’t follow through.

Comments / 6

yoyo
3d ago

election year is right, none of their plans has to do with combating blight and crime, why not take that money and invest cctv cameras and pay someone to monitor them.

Reply
2
LD Sutton
3d ago

Keep on them. They don't live in these places yet want to plan for them.

Reply
7
 

