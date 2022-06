(NEW YORK) — The Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP) launched www.RentAdjustmentNYC.com, a comprehensive report supporting reasonable rent increases from New York City’s Rent Guidelines Board, a cable TV spot called “Meet Joyce” ahead of the final RGB vote on Tuesday, June 21 at 7:30 P.M, as well as additional messaging in outlets ranging from El Diario to Amsterdam News, Sing Tao, the New York Daily News, AM New York / Metro and over a dozen other publications.

