Candlelight vigil held for off-duty NYPD officer murdered inside Bronx apartment

A community came together Wednesday to remember NYPD Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez, who was murdered inside her apartment in the Bronx.

Neighbors, elected leaders, and NYPD officers gathered for the candlelight vigil for the 31-year-old at 780 Grand Concourse.

It was Monday when Reyes-Gomez was found stabbed several times during an apparent domestic dispute.

Her estranged husband and the father of her 3-year-old girl, 33-year-old Argenis Baez, later turned himself in.

He's now charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon.

An eyewitness captured shocking video of several people standing on top of a moving subway train in Brooklyn on Friday.

----------