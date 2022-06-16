Candlelight vigil held for off-duty NYPD officer murdered inside Bronx apartment
A community came together Wednesday to remember NYPD Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez, who was murdered inside her apartment in the Bronx. Neighbors, elected leaders, and NYPD officers gathered for the candlelight vigil for the 31-year-old at 780 Grand Concourse. It was Monday when Reyes-Gomez was found stabbed several times during an apparent domestic dispute. Her estranged husband and the father of her 3-year-old girl, 33-year-old Argenis Baez, later turned himself in. He's now charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon. ALSO READ | Subway surfers caught on video walking atop Brooklyn J train
