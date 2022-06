When Brian Dunbar founded the Institute for the Built Environment at Colorado State University more than 25 years ago, sustainability and green building were not in the mainstream like they are today. Now, Dunbar’s leadership of IBE, his support of the next generation of sustainability professionals, and the Institute’s growth and success as a place for multidisciplinary collaboration have earned Dunbar a prestigious national recognition. He was selected to receive a 2022 Leadership Award from the U.S. Green Building Council, the non-profit organization that provides LEED certification and guidance for healthy, sustainable buildings worldwide.

