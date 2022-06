WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - In May 2022, a young Eastern Cottontail rabbit was admitted to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in need of care. The veterinary and rehabilitation staff anticipate caring for hundreds of cottontails each year, especially during the spring and summer months, but this specific individual represented an incredible milestone in the Center’s history: it was the 90,000th patient admitted since the non-profit organization’s founding in 1982.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO