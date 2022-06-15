ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronation Street fans beg bosses to end Cathy Matthews and Brian Packham’s storyline

By Carl Greenwood, Robert Mann
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

CORONATION Street fans are begging bosses to end Cathy Matthews’ misery and set her free from Brian Packham.

The shop assistant - who is played by actress Melanie Hill in the ITV soap - cheated on newsagent Brian this week, and tonight he discovered the truth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=300Lj3_0gCFZcR700
Cathy and Brian have been a long-standing couple in Weatherfield Credit: ITV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dHpc6_0gCFZcR700
Cathy makes a shocking discovery about her partner

He had proposed to her by asking if she wanted a joint bank account - sending Cathy reeling.

She fell into the arms of a loverat mixologist in the Rovers and kissed him before feeling guilty.

In tonight’s episode she decided to accept Brian’s so-called marriage proposal with a newspaper card stuck outside the Kabin.

However after Brian saw her acceptance and plans to marry, he told her it was “fake news”.

He told her: “I said fake news in the words of the 45th president. Cathy and Brian are not to marry. I think you better come inside.”

Inside he raged at her for cheating on him: “I shan’t dawdle or dally, I know about Jim Fizz. Never mind the whys or wherefores. In our local public house, what were you thinking?

“You’d have had us moving to Cornwall and setting up shop together, quite literally.

“And all that time you’d have been withholding the truth from me. I just don’t think you love me.

“Cornwall was always my dream. The palm trees, the straw boater, the fudge.”

The pair rowed over their relationship problems with Brian raging at Cathy - but fans just want her to be free of him and for the storyline to end.

One wrote: "I feel so sorry for Cathy! She needs to get rid of Brian because their relationship just isn't working."

A second said: "I'm sorry, but Cathy is completely trapped in this relationship with Brian."

Another added: "Right, let's face it, the storyline with Cathy and Brian needs to end. Like, right now."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xqksm_0gCFZcR700
What is Brian hiding?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39vBgu_0gCFZcR700
More importantly, how will it impact his relationship with Cathy? Credit: ITV

