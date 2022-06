WALTERBORO, S.C. — Two men died and two other people were injured in a shooting at a South Carolina nightclub early Sunday, authorities said. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Hang Time Grill & Lounge in Walterboro around 2:40 a.m., The State newspaper reported. They began giving aid to two men who had been shot, but both died at a hospital.

