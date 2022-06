A smart dog collar is your everyday canine fashion and safety accessory—with a serious upgrade. With features like geofencing, GPS, health monitoring, and activity tracking, smart dog collars can help dogs and owners stay safe, healthy and happy. You may be uneasy about utilizing smart technology or even Wi-Fi with Fido, but with all the modern technology we humans use to make our lives easier, why wouldn't you considering taking humans' best friend along for the ride? We've made it simple and rounded up the best smart dog collars in 2022, so you can weigh all the options before adding one to your cart.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO