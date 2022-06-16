ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel Park, PA

2022 PIAA Class 5A baseball championship preview: Bethel Park vs. Selinsgrove

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXu75_0gCFQWqA00
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Nate Vargo smiles after his bunt brought in two runs against West Allegheny during their PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal June 9.

PIAA Class 5A baseball championship

Bethel Park (20-3) vs. Selinsgrove (23-2)

4:30 p.m. Friday at Medlar Field, Lubrano Park at Penn State

Path to Penn State

Bethel Park – The No. 3 team out of the WPIAL defeated District 6 champion Central Mountain in the first round, 4-3, shut out the team it lost to in the district semifinals, West Allegheny, 7-0, in the quarterfinals and beat Donegal out of District 3 in the semifinals, 8-5.

Selinsgrove – The District 4 champions blanked Susquehannock from District 3 in the first round, 1-0, and defeated District 1 champion Upper Dublin, 8-7, in the quarterfinals before beating District 12 champion Archbishop Wood in the semifinals, 2-1, in nine innings.

Secret to their success

Bethel Park – The defending PIAA 5A champion Black Hawks are following a similar blueprint to the one they used last spring, combining top-notch pitching, solid defense and timely hitting to win a lot of close games. After losing a 5-0 lead in the sixth inning of a semifinal against Donegal, BP bounced back with three runs in the seventh thanks to junior Ray Altmeyer’s two-run single. Junior John Chalus has two hits in each of the last two games while likely title game starting pitcher, junior Evan Holewinski, had a double and two RBIs in the semifinals after pitching a three-hit gem in the quarterfinals. Senior Cody Geddes has done it with his bat and arm, picking up wins in the first round and semifinals. Freshman Ray Petras was a perfect 4 for 4 in eliminating West Allegheny in Round 2.

Selinsgrove – The Seals are also used to close games, with three straight one-run victories in the state playoffs. Trailing 1-0 in the semifinals, Selinsgrove used a squeeze bunt in the sixth to tie the game and a ground ball in and out of the first baseman’s glove in the ninth inning to win it. Senior Ryan Reich has allowed only one run in 14⅔ innings in the state playoffs. Junior Gannon Steimling leads the Seals with a .466 batting average while junior Tyler Swineford leads in homers with seven and RBIs with 38.

Championship factoids

Bethel Park – With their win Monday, the Black Hawks are now an amazing 6-0 all-time in PIAA semifinals games. Bethel Park’s overall record in state playoff games is 23-9. The Hawks are 2-3 in their previous five trips to the finals. They beat West Lawn Wilson, 13-6, to win gold in the 1988 Class AAA title game and then knocked off Red Land, 4-2, in the 5A finals last spring. The three losses were to Montoursville in 1985, Pennridge in 1987 and West Chester East in 2003. The WPIAL is 2 for 2 in PIAA Class 5A state title games with Latrobe winning it all in 2017 and Bethel Park bringing home gold in 2021.

Selinsgrove – The Seals are 7-3 all-time in the PIAA playoffs and are making their second trip to a state championship game. Selinsgrove defeated Beaver, 7-4, to win the 2019 PIAA Class 4A championship. Prior to 2019, the Seals were 0-3 in state playoff games. In the last 20 years, only Selinsgrove three years ago and Loyalsock Township (2008, 2013, 2014) have won PIAA baseball championships out of District 4.

WPIAL — This is the fifth season the PIAA has hosted six state championship baseball games. This year, the WPIAL sends three teams to Penn State looking to cap their outstanding seasons with state gold. It has been a mixed bag for District 7 teams in the PIAA finals since expansion in 2017. The greatest success was last spring when five teams played in the state championship game and Bethel Park and New Castle returned as champions. Four teams reached the title game in 2018 with Canon-McMillan, Ringgold and Vincentian Academy all winning. In 2017 and 2019, only two WPIAL teams reached the finals with Latrobe in ’17 bringing home the only state crown.

Tags: Bethel Park

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Wrestling Gets Two Commitments From State Champions Over the Weekend

Pitt wrestling got two commitments over the weekend, with Dylan Evans and Vincent Santaniello both announcing their decision on Sunday. Evans wrestles for local Chartiers Valley high school and ranks as the No. 5 wrestler in the class of 2023 in Pennsylvania for PA Power Wrestling. He won the 2022...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tennessee product Bryce Lewis holds on to win Sunnehanna Amateur

Bryce Lewis didn’t play his best round Saturday at the 69th annual Sunnehanna Amateur, but it was good enough to capture the title. The University of Tennessee product shot a 5-over-par 75 during the final round at Sunnehanna Country Club in Westmont near Johnstown, and he barely held on for a one-shot victory finishing the 72-hole tournament with a 5-under 275.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethel, PA
Selinsgrove, PA
Sports
City
Selinsgrove, PA
City
Latrobe, PA
Bethel Park, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Beaver, PA
City
Ringgold Township, PA
City
Donegal, PA
City
Montoursville, PA
City
Dublin, PA
City
Bethel Park, PA
City
Loyalsock Township, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Micah Parsons sends message to Penn State linebacker regarding No. 11 jersey

Former Penn State Nittany Lion and current Dallas Cowboy Micah Parsons sent fellow Nittany Lion and true freshman linebacker Abdul Carter a message over Twitter Thursday. The message was sent to address Carter’s jersey number. Parsons offered words of encouragement to Carter, who earned high praise from defensive coordinator Manny Diaz this offseason, per an article written by 247 Sports.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Highest-rated restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piaa#Baseball Games#Playoff Games#Seals#Penn State Path#Wpial#District 6#District 12#Black Hawks#Bp
FOX 43

The newest Miss Pennsylvania joins FOX43 Morning News

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Both the Miss Pennsylvania and Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen scholarship competitions were held over the past week at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, and the newly-crowned Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, joined FOX43 on June 20 to share her story. Bainbridge hails from Berks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJAC TV

Thunder in the Valley 2022 Schedule

CAMBRIA COUN TY, Pa. (WJAC) — The annual motorcycle rally 'Thunder in the Valley' is just about here for Johnstown. While many locals are preparing their eardrums for the rumbling of engines this weekend, others are traveling across the region to experience the "vendors, live musical entertainment, and displays from motorcycle manufacturers." These will be located in various downtown areas, including Central Park, Suppes Ford Biker Mall, Johns Street, and Peoples Natural Gas Park. Below is a list of the events and their times.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Exploring Memorial Lake State Park in Lebanon County, PA

I always love exploring new-to-me state parks, so I was excited to have the chance to check out Memorial Lake State Park in northeastern Lebanon County, PA. Memorial Lake State Park was created in 1945 and is totally surrounded by Fort Indiantown Gap Military Reservation, the base of operations for the Pennsylvania National Guard. However, despite being surrounded by the base, it is totally open for anyone to visit and there are no checkpoints that you have to go through to get here.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

One killed, one injured in crash on Route 15 in Trout Run

Trout Run, Pa. — The driver of a box truck was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday morning after crashing on a curve on Route 15 in Lewis Township, Lycoming County. State police at Montoursville say Travis D. Fedoriw, 26, of Williamsport, died shortly after the crash occurred at 9:48 a.m. June 18 at mile marker 148. Fedoriw was traveling southbound in the left lane when he failed to negotiate a right curve. ...
TROUT RUN, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon County real estate transfers (June 1 to June 15)

Here are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Linda A. Kruger to Linda A. Kruger for $1. Betty J. Sattazahn Estate, Michele S. Morris to St. Paul The Apostle Parish Charitable Trust, Church St. Paul The Apostle Parish Charitable Trust Gainer Ronald W. Most Reverend Bishop Of The Diocese Of Harrisburg, Church Gainer Ronald W. Most Reverend Bishop Of The Diocese Of Harrisburg, Bishop Of The Diocese Of Harrisburg Most Reverend Ronald W. Gainer, Church Bishop Of The Diocese Of Harrisburg Most Reverence Ronald W. Gainer for $249,900.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hershey Pride coming to Chocolate Town Park

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey Pride, an LGBTQ+ pride event, is coming to Hershey’s Chocolate Town Park on June 25 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The gathering will have music, vendors, resources, and more, all for the celebration of LGBTQ+ community members. Get daily news, weather, breaking...
HERSHEY, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
244
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy