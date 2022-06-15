ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mamou, LA

Pride Festival Planned For The Small Town of Mamou

By Chris Reed
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's a first time for everything. The historic Hotel Cazan in Downtown Mamou has announced that it will host the first-ever Pride Festival in the small Cajun...

classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

 

Calcasieu Parish News

City of Lake Charles Summer Food Service Program for 2022

City of Lake Charles Summer Food Service Program for 2022. The City of Lake Charles has announced that it will collaborate with Second Harvest Food Bank and area churches to sponsor a Summer Food Service Program beginning June 20, 2022 and running through August 5, 2022. All children aged 18 and under will receive free breakfast and lunch as part of the feeding program.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Acadia Parish to Host Area’s First Walk for Animals

The Humane Society of Louisiana's walk for animals in will take place in Acadia Parish on Saturday, June 25th. The Acadia Pledge Walk for the Animals is the area's first and will take place in Church Point from 9am - 11am at Le Parc Du View Depot. It's purpose is to raise funds as well as awareness for all homeless animals in the parish.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
Magic 1470AM

SWLA Center For Health 2022 Lake Charles Juneteenth Festival

SWLA Center For Health Services proudly presents the 2022 Juneteenth Festival June 16 through June 19 in Lake Charles. There are a host of events taking place all weekend and this is a celebration everyone is evented to attend. The annual holiday marks the day the last remaining slaves in Galveston, Texas were notified that President Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation into law and abolished slavery. Learning of their freedom June 19, 1865, the Juneteenth celebration was born. For the past 157 years cities and states across the nation have held various events commemorating the day of freedom.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

Pizza Village to open Breaux Bridge location, launch multi-state expansion plan

Pizza Village will open a Breaux Bridge location and have plans to open franchised locations across the Gulf South region, company officials announced Thursday. The popular Lafayette eatery that last year marked its 50th anniversary will build a 4,500-square-foot location at the corner of Rees Street and Lakes Boulevard. It will feature a bar/patio area, drive-thru access along with an open kitchen concept similar to the Moss Street location.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette High Graduate Embodies The “American Dream”

On Wednesday, Lafayette attorney Glenn Armentor awarded four Lafayette-area high school students with his Pay It Forward Scholarship. That scholarship will pay for those students to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Armentor says it's his way to provide at-risk youths the same opportunity he was afforded when he...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Fear of flooding causes residents to ask for better drainage maintenance

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After suffering so much damage from rising waters over the last couple of years. fear of flooding is a growing issue for people in the Lake area. Residents on East Parkway live next to a canal that runs off Contraband Bayou. They said it is never cleaned out and may one day be the reason for water getting into their homes.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Announces Opening of New Open Air Fitness Court at Prien Lake Park in Lake Charles

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Announces Opening of New Open Air Fitness Court at Prien Lake Park in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury celebrated the completion of the new outdoor Fitness Court at Prien Lake Park on Thursday, June 16, 2022, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the park, located at 3700 West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Fort Polk, Vernon Parish Renew Cost-Saving IGSA

FORT POLK–An Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA) between the Vernon Parish Police Jury and Fort Polk could save taxpayers upwards of $20 million over the next 10 years and provide a source of revenue for the parish totaling approximately $1.3 million, said Vernon Parish President Jim Tuck. Congress authorized the...
VERNON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Mom named temporary curator of Lafayette man in right-to-life case to 'move things along'

After months of delays in a right-to-life case that's gained national attention, a Lafayette mom on Thursday won temporary legal guardianship over her son. Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett, who presides over the case in Lafayette's 15th Judicial District Court, named Joshua Barras' mother, Kelly Barras, the temporary curator and his wife, Maegan Adkins Barras, as the temporary under-curator — a reversal of their original roles — in the Thursday hearing.
LAFAYETTE, LA
