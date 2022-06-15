Pride Festival Planned For The Small Town of Mamou

SWLA Center For Health Services proudly presents the 2022 Juneteenth Festival June 16 through June 19 in Lake Charles. There are a host of events taking place all weekend and this is a celebration everyone is evented to attend. The annual holiday marks the day the last remaining slaves in Galveston, Texas were notified that President Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation into law and abolished slavery. Learning of their freedom June 19, 1865, the Juneteenth celebration was born. For the past 157 years cities and states across the nation have held various events commemorating the day of freedom.

