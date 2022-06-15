ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, MO

Senior Legion Baseball — Washington Post 218 vs. Lemay Memorial Post 162, Baseball Battles Cancer Tournament

 3 days ago

Washington Post 218 defeated Lemay, 10-1, Saturday, June 11, in pool play of the Baseball Battles Cancer Tournament at the Ballwin Athletic Association. To...

Area players named to all-region girls soccer teams

Two from Union received top honors in the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association all-regional selections. For Class 3 Region 1, Matt Fennessey was named the public school coach of the year. Sydney Ransom was named the goalkeeper of the year. Ursuline Academy’s Maddie Schneiderhahn was named the player of...
UNION, MO
Girls Basketball — Pacific at Union, Summer Exhibition League

Union and Pacific played in one of the early scheduled games of Union's summer basketball exhibition league Tuesday, June 14. The league plays Tuesday nights in June. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
UNION, MO
Post 218 pulls away from Lemay in pool win

The Washington Post 218 Seniors only gained more steam on offense as the game went along Saturday. Post 218 (6-1-1) ended pool play in the Ballwin Post 611 Baseball Battles Cancer Tournament Saturday with a 10-1 victory over Lemay Memorial Post 162 (6-3). Post 218 rapped out 14 hits to...
WASHINGTON, MO
Post 218 Seniors finish second at Ballwin Tournament

Mother Nature prevented a winner Friday, but that was not the case in the rematch 48 hours later. Washington Post 218 (7-2-1) fell to Terre Haute, Indiana Sunday in the championship game of Ballwin Post 611’s Baseball Battles Cancer Tournament, held at the Ballwin Athletic Association. A six-run second...
BALLWIN, MO
Sports
Swimming — Fox Creek at Union Squids

Fox Creek defeated Union, 253-238, in the first swim meet of the season Monday, June 13, at the Union Splash-N-Swimplex. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
UNION, MO
Post 320 scores comeback win

A late offensive surge lifted the Pacific Post 320 Freshmen to victory Monday. Post 320 (8-4) defeated Sullivan Post 18, 7-3, on the strength of a six-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning. Pacific scored first with one run in the bottom of the second, but Sullivan immediately...
PACIFIC, MO
Post 218 Seniors rout Alton on the way to title game

With a four-run outburst in the first inning, the Washington Post 218 Seniors were able to cruise into the championship game of Ballwin Post 611’s annual Baseball Battles Cancer Tournament. Post 218 (7-1-1) defeated Alton, Illinois in the semifinals Sunday at Ballwin Athletic Association, 9-2. Washington posted four runs...
ALTON, IL
Big BAM 2022 riders pedal through county

The annual Bike Across Missouri ride rolled Franklin County Saturday, June 18, along historic Route 66. Saturday's ride was the final stage of a six-day journey across the state, starting in Joplin and ending in Eureka. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Post 297 Freshmen sweep Owensville JV

Mark down another pair of wins for the Union Post 297 Freshmen. Union (6-1) won for the fourth time in a row Monday, adding a pair of wins in a doubleheader sweep over the Owensville summer JV squad at Wildcat Ballpark, 9-2 and 4-3. First game. In the opener, Ethan...
OWENSVILLE, MO
Pirates drop swim opener at JCC

The Pacific swimming Pirates did not get the plunder they desired in the first swim meet of the season. Pacific fell to the JCC Sharks Monday, 298-209. JCC held the advantage both in the girls competitions, 159-119, and the boys, 139-90. Pacific gained individual medley wins from Kaitlyn Bonds, Ethan...
PACIFIC, MO
Iler to wed Birkner in September

Alisa Sharee Iler and Cody Alan Birkner, both of Manchester, announce their engagement. The couple plans to wed Sept. 24, 2022, in Steelville. Iler is the daughter of Max and Rebecca Iler, of Union. She is a 2016 graduate of Union R-XI High School and a 2021 graduate of Cox College in Springfield, Mo. She is a registered nurse and works in hospice at BJC.
MANCHESTER, MO
DiFatta family welcomes daughter

Daniel and Amy (nee Borage) DiFatta, of Des Peres, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Ava Leigh DiFatta. Ava was born May 24, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Hospital. At the time of her birth, she weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Welcoming the news of Ava’s birth were...
DES PERES, MO
Baseball
Sports
Buyers sought for Lost Creek Vineyards

Brothers Tom and Steve Frichtel have listed 207 acres of farmland, wood and prime Missouri vineyards for sale in rural Warren County, across the Missouri River from Berger. The property includes 12 acres of vineyard, producing 30 tons or more of Chardonel, Vignoles, and Noiret grapes annually. The property also contains about 26 acres of row crop land, two creeks, and abuts the Missouri River. The Katy Trail runs through the property.
WARREN COUNTY, MO
Union park study has surprises

The Union Parks and Recreation Department recently released a survey showing that its six full-time maintenance employees spent nearly 30 percent of their work hours on the city’s two largest parks — and that the Splash-N-Swimplex generated nearly $13,000 in annual rental revenue. The study, taken from March...
UNION, MO
Meteorologists warn that temperatures are expected to surge yet again

After a brief respite over the weekend, the heat that’s been plaguing Missouri this past week is expected to come roaring back Monday. Meanwhile, it’s taking a toll on people and air conditioning systems. The National Weather Service’s St. Louis office is predicting that temperatures will dip over...
WASHINGTON, MO
City of Union becoming a ‘logistics hub’

At the June Union Development Corp. board meeting, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder, also the city’s economic development director, talked infrastructure — both private and public — and how it’s helping to turn Union into a “logistics hub.”. Union is in the process of drafting...
UNION, MO
City, developer may split bill on traffic study for Highway 100

Washington officials are expected to vote Monday evening on whether the city will partake in a $60,500 traffic study largely focusing on the Highway 100 corridor from Vossbrink Drive to High Street. According to city documents, the Lochmueller Group, of St. Louis, has been tapped to lead the study. The...
WASHINGTON, MO

