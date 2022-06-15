The Crisis at Celsius Is Rocking DeFi and Crypto

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. No matter how hard you look, the latest inflation report has no silver linings, said Ruth Carson and Ishika Mookerjee in Bloomberg: Dashing hopes that prices would start to moderate, the new data show they are still soaring. The S&P 500 officially fell into a bear market this week — down 22 percent from its latest high — after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that "faster-than-forecast U.S. inflation continued gathering pace" in May. The Consumer Price Index rose last month by 8.6 percent from a year earlier, its highest level since 1981. The numbers snuffed out expectations that the Fed can orchestrate a recession-free "soft landing." Traders began bracing for the Fed to hit the brakes by "jacking up borrowing costs" faster than it has at any time since the mid-1990s.

BUSINESS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO