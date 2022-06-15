ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Crisis at Celsius Is Rocking DeFi and Crypto

By Zeke Faux
Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Celsius Network amassed more than $20 billion in assets with a pitch that seemed to defy the basic physics of finance. Deposit crypto coins and earn interest rates as high as 18%, tens or hundreds of times the...

www.bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

Stock Traders Coming to Grips With a Fed as Baffled as They Are

Fifty or 75? Headline or core? Prices at the pump and in the basket, or expectations for what they’ll one day be?. Traders looking to bet on the path of Federal Reserve policy and its impact on the economy griped about being flummoxed after Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference Wednesday. With precious little to base an investment case on, it took them less than a day to decide to sell everything.
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Pound Options Show Traders Bracing for Volatility as BOE Nears

It’s looking like a busy day for pound traders. Investors and economists are betting the Bank of England will increase its key rate a quarter point when it meets later Thursday, but decisions in the past 24 hours by the US Federal Reserve and the Swiss National Bank have raised the possibility that an even larger hike could be on the table.
CURRENCIES
#Celsius#Interest Rates#Web3 Investment
The Week

Inflation: Soaring prices spur market rout

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. No matter how hard you look, the latest inflation report has no silver linings, said Ruth Carson and Ishika Mookerjee in Bloomberg: Dashing hopes that prices would start to moderate, the new data show they are still soaring. The S&P 500 officially fell into a bear market this week — down 22 percent from its latest high — after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that "faster-than-forecast U.S. inflation continued gathering pace" in May. The Consumer Price Index rose last month by 8.6 percent from a year earlier, its highest level since 1981. The numbers snuffed out expectations that the Fed can orchestrate a recession-free "soft landing." Traders began bracing for the Fed to hit the brakes by "jacking up borrowing costs" faster than it has at any time since the mid-1990s.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Credit Cards at 20%, Mortgages Near 6%: The Fed's Rate Hikes Are Already Having an Impact

US credit-card rates have soared past 20%, mortgage costs have climbed to the highest since 2008 and companies are having a harder time borrowing money. The Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hiking cycle to tame decades-high inflation is expected to take months to fully filter through the economy. But the impact has been immediate for the millions of people who need a loan today to pay bills, go to college, buy a home or expand their business.
CREDITS & LOANS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Bloomberg

US Futures Climb After Rout; Yen Sinks on BOJ Hold: Markets Wrap

US equity futures stabilized Friday from a stock rout triggered by fears of an economic downturn, while the yen slid as the Bank of Japan stuck with super-easy monetary policy. S&P 500 and European contracts rose a little under 1%, signaling steadier sentiment compared with Thursday’s plunge in US shares...
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Morgan Stanley's Tirupattur Sees Fewer Corporate Defaults in Next Recession

Morgan Stanley Global Director of Fixed Income Research Vishwanath Tirupattur says he expects a "muted" rise in corporate defaults as a consequence of next US downturn, but not the spike that occurred in the last two recessions. "The financial crisis and the Covid recession we had we saw a pretty substantial spike, dramatic spikes in default rates," Tirupattur says on Bloomberg Television. "This recession is going to be a very different." (Source: Bloomberg)
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Asian Stocks Slide to Two-Year Low; Yen Tumbles

Asian stocks are down, with the benchmark MSCI Asia Pacific Index falling to a two-year low, as worries mount over inflation and a global recession. Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China are bucking the trend. The yen is lower after the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-easy monetary stance. Juliette Saly reports on Bloomberg Television. (Source: Bloomberg)
STOCKS
Bloomberg

The Investors Putting Billions Into Climate Tech Don't Plan to Stop Now

Sign up to receive the Green Daily newsletter in your inbox. Bill Gates is worried about a dark period ahead for the global economy. “We’re going to go through a winter period for a number of years,” he warned a room full of go-getting green entrepreneurs last week, lamenting at a TechCrunch event that their success had come up against bad timing.
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Recycler Li-Cycle Eyes Asia Foray to Feed Battery Metal Boom

Canadian startup Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. plans to expand into Asia, replicating its development in North America as soaring demand for the raw materials key to powering electric cars pushes buyers to expand their supply chains. The recycler will focus on establishing commercial partnerships and building battery-recycling facilities in countries including...
BUSINESS

