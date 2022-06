THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis placed four Yellow Jackets on the 2022 all-Atlantic Coast Conference academic team, as announced by the league office on Thursday. Led by two-time selection Ava Hrastar, the sophomore was joined by teammates Kylie Bilchev, Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura on the prestigious list that recognizes student-athlete’s successes on and off the court.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO