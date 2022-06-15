ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Elderly Skimp on Food, Clothes to Pay for Health Care

By Sri Taylor
Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlder Americans are sacrificing basic necessities to afford costly health services, according to a survey that shows how many elderly people...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 20

Tom Matthews
2d ago

GOVT. SHOULD DO MORE TO HELP OUT SENIORS AND DISABLED WHO CANT WORK TO MEET EXTRA NEEDS!! elderly folks needs assistance now and I think the govt. has almost forgotten about them!!! Anybody can say anything, but let me see what you can do!!! From all the seniors and disabled, Govt!

Reply
18
Bass Face
2d ago

These kinds of things happen when you are being ruled by super corrupt legalized criminal mafias that we vote in over and over and over again. 👎👎🔥🔥

Reply
4
dggg
2d ago

As a senior I skimp on everything.

Reply
14
