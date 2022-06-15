Ameren Missouri makes AC donations as temperatures soar

A partnership including Roanoke Construction, Inc., The Oakland Group, LLC and BTWF Urban Initiative today announced the grand opening of Phase I and groundbreaking of Phase II of Scott Manor Senior Living, a mixed-income, independent senior living community on Chambers Road in unincorporated St. Louis County, Missouri. Both phases are financed in part by resources from Missouri Housing Development Commission as well as private investors and lenders including St. Louis Equity Fund, Sugar Creek Capital, Legacy Bank and Trust, and Sterling Bank. Phase I, completed in 2019 and leased in the first quarter of 2020, includes 42 well appointed two-bedroom apartments for seniors 55 years of age and older, community amenity space, and commercial space totaling 1,500 square feet. Phase I has remained at 100% occupancy nearly every month since opening its doors. Once complete, Phase II will provide 50 one- and two-bedroom apartments for seniors 55 years of age and older. All of the 36 two-bedroom and 14 one-bedroom units in Phase II will be generously sized with in-unit laundry hookups and a fully equipped kitchen. Both phases will meet Enterprise Green Communities specifications for energy efficiency, which will lower utility costs for residents and further reduce their housing cost burden. Both buildings include numerous amenities for the residents including a management office, an elevator, secured access, a computer & technology center, a fitness center with exercise equipment, a community room with kitchen on the first floor and additional community space on the upper floors. The development is professionally managed by The Sansone Group and BTWF Urban Initiative, in partnership with the St. Louis County Department of Human Services County Older Resident Program to provide resident service coordination for all residents. All of the 42 units in Phase I and 45 of the units in Phase II are rent and occupancy restricted to households at or below 60% of area median income. The remaining 5 units in Phase II will be available to households of any income.

